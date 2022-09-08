Utility warns against touching water in T. Howard Duckett Reservoir

The reservoir remains open for recreational use, the utility said. The Triadelphia Reservoir, also along the Patuxent River, has been under a similar health advisory since mid-July.

WSSC Water is advising people who use its T. Howard Duckett Reservoir in Laurel for fishing and boating to not touch the water or eat some parts of fish caught there because of a toxic blue-green algae that can cause serious health problems.

High concentrations of the naturally occurring cyanobacteria , commonly called blue-green algae, appear in stagnant, warmer water, WSSC Water officials said. The reservoirs provide a source of drinking water for WSSC Water, which serves Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, and recreational areas for hiking, fishing and boating.

The utility’s drinking water is not affected, but water quality is being monitored at the Patuxent filtration plant, utility officials said. The algae can cause skin irritation or rashes, nausea, disorientation, numbness and fatigue.

Reservoir water that hits the skin, including while wading in to launch canoes or other boats, should be rinsed off immediately with clean water, the utility said. Pets, which aren’t allowed in the reservoir, should not swim in or drink the water, and the livers or other digestive organs of fish caught there should not be eaten. Fish fillets should be thoroughly washed with drinking water, the utility said.