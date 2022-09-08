The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
D.C., Md. & Va.

Utility warns against touching water in T. Howard Duckett Reservoir

The reservoir remains open for recreational use, but blue-green algae found in the water can be toxic, WSSC Water says

By
September 8, 2022 at 5:50 p.m. EDT
The T. Howard Duckett Reservoir, seen in 2014 behind the dam of the same name along Interstate 95 in Laurel, Md., is under a health advisory for a toxic algae bloom. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

WSSC Water is advising people who use its T. Howard Duckett Reservoir in Laurel for fishing and boating to not touch the water or eat some parts of fish caught there because of a toxic blue-green algae that can cause serious health problems.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The reservoir remains open for recreational use, the utility said. The Triadelphia Reservoir, also along the Patuxent River, has been under a similar health advisory since mid-July.

High concentrations of the naturally occurring cyanobacteria, commonly called blue-green algae, appear in stagnant, warmer water, WSSC Water officials said. The reservoirs provide a source of drinking water for WSSC Water, which serves Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, and recreational areas for hiking, fishing and boating.

Algae bloom prompts health advisory for Triadelphia Reservoir in Maryland

The utility’s drinking water is not affected, but water quality is being monitored at the Patuxent filtration plant, utility officials said. The algae can cause skin irritation or rashes, nausea, disorientation, numbness and fatigue.

Reservoir water that hits the skin, including while wading in to launch canoes or other boats, should be rinsed off immediately with clean water, the utility said. Pets, which aren’t allowed in the reservoir, should not swim in or drink the water, and the livers or other digestive organs of fish caught there should not be eaten. Fish fillets should be thoroughly washed with drinking water, the utility said.

Anyone who touches or drinks the water should contact a local health department, WSSC Water said.

Loading...