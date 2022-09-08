MWAA to pay contractor more than $200 million for Silver Line cost overruns

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority will pay the lead contractor on the long-delayed Silver Line rail extension $207 million more as part of an agreement reached in July, according to documents obtained by The Washington Post. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The MWAA’s board of directors in July approved spending an additional $250 million to cover cost overruns on the multibillion-dollar rail project, but the agency has declined to detail how the money will be spent, saying dollar amounts weren’t finalized and that employees who made the calculations were unavailable.

The documents The Post obtained indicate the airports authority and Capital Rail Constructors, which built the rail line, reached an agreement five days before the board voted to authorize the additional expenditure on July 20. The seven-page agreement — dated July 15 and signed by MWAA chief executive John E. “Jack” Potter — outlines how much the contractor will receive and when the payments will be made.

The new details are the latest chapter in a decades-long effort by Virginia officials to build a rail connection linking the nation’s capital with Loudoun County and Dulles International Airport. The project is years behind schedule and has endured political infighting and numerous setbacks, including issues with flawed construction materials, but is expected to begin carrying passengers by the end of the year.

MWAA officials confirmed the authenticity of the documents Thursday. The agency didn’t release other details or say whether a similar agreement over cost disputes had been reached with Hensel Phelps, the contractor responsible for building a rail yard that is part of the project. Hensel Phelps officials did not respond to requests for comment.

The MWAA’s reluctance to release details of how the additional funds will be spent raises questions about transparency and its management of the high-profile rail project, which is more than four years behind schedule. The airports authority, Fairfax and Loudoun counties are paying for a portion of the project’s costs, but the bulk of the funding comes from Dulles Toll Road users.

Rep. Gerald E. Connolly (D-Va.), a member of a House committee that has Metro oversight who has closely followed Silver Line construction, was among the lawmakers who have pressed the MWAA for an accounting of the money. As of Thursday afternoon, his office had not received a response from the agency, spokesman Jamie Smith said.

“Taxpayers and local stakeholders are entitled to more transparency and accountability than MWAA is offering,” Connolly said in a statement. “This isn’t an insignificant cost to the project, and Northern Virginians should not be on the hook for contractor deficiencies. A full explanation and accounting is warranted.”

The dollar amounts in the agreement The Post obtained were redacted, but a supplemental document reviewed by The Post indicated CRC, the consortium led by Bethesda-based Clark Construction, will receive an additional $207 million. According to the agreement, the two sides were motivated to strike a deal to avoid “the time, expense and aggravation of litigation.”

“Capital Rail Constructors is pleased that the outstanding business and commercial terms have been resolved with MWAA,” the contractor said in a statement Thursday. “We are proud to have been a part of the delivery of Phase 2 of the Silver Line, a transit line that will benefit the Capital Region for generations.”

The agreement indicated the amount could change if Metro doesn’t accept the rail line by Oct. 31. While MWAA oversaw construction, Metro will operate the line. MWAA previously said $33 million of the $250 million will be used to fund a special account that Metro could draw from to cover additional expenses that arose during construction, including defective concrete panels installed at five of the six stations and track issues.

The MWAA has blamed the cost overruns on the project’s complexity, an increase in the cost of building materials, supply chain slowdowns and pandemic-related restrictions. The additional money approved by the airports authority pushed the price tag for the second phase to more than $3 billion. The first phase, which began carrying passengers in July 2014, cost nearly $3 billion, bringing the total cost to about $6 billion.

Under the funding agreement, Dulles Toll Road users will pay about $188 million of the cost overruns, according to the airports authority. Fairfax County will pay an additional $40 million, Loudoun County an additional $12 million, and the MWAA another $10 million.

MWAA officials said the Silver Line cost increase is not expected to affect Dulles Toll Road rates, which already were set to rise next year. Over the past three years, the authority has refinanced bonds and restructured debt being used to finance the cost of the rail extension. That savings will provide enough cushion to avoid more toll increases, officials said.

Metro took control of the line in June to begin inspections, testing and training, but the agency must formally accept the rail line and receive several certifications before passengers can begin riding.

Metro has said the rail line could begin carrying passengers this year, but Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said during a transit agency board meeting Thursday he wasn’t ready to set a date. Clarke said the project is “in the red zone,” borrowing a football analogy on a day the NFL season was set to begin.

“I know everyone in the community is dying to hear when we’re going to open it,” he said. “We would like to open it tomorrow. We’re getting really close.”

Even though the rail line’s second phase was expected to be far less complex than the first, contractors quickly ran into problems. The project’s first phase, built by Bechtel, was six months late and more than $220 million over budget. It included five stations, while the second phase will add six stops to the system.

The airports authority has been criticized in the past for its lack of openness on issues ranging from executive compensation to contracting. After a series of scandals more than a decade ago that prompted a federal investigation and congressional hearing, the authority brought in new leadership and enacted ethics, contracting and hiring changes.

The MWAA is not obligated to follow federal or state laws on contracting, ethics or transparency, although federal laws and the authority’s agreement with the U.S. government — from which it leases the airports — do impose some governance requirements.

As the MWAA and its contractors work through the project’s finances, Metro is continuing to hire and train workers for the 11.4 mile extension, which also will include a 90-acre rail yard and a maintenance center that can hold 168 rail cars.

Lynn Bowersox, a Metro senior vice president helping to oversee the line’s incorporation into the transit system, said during the Metro board meeting Thursday that 450 employees are learning the layout of the stations and facilities. Next month, Metro will simulate service over two weeks so new staff can practice operating the extension, Bowersox said.

Metro is continuing to work with the MWAA to resolve outstanding minor issues as the transit agency runs tests.

“We continue to work with the airports authority to address open items,” she told Metro board members. “And while testing continues, I want to assure the board that we have found no showstoppers.”

The MWAA hasn’t handed over Silver Line records and warranties, which Bowersox said are typically delivered when Metro formally accepts possession.

Metro Chief Safety Officer Theresa Impastato said Metro and the MWAA agree on several safety and security checks needed for certification, and Metro has submitted preliminary paperwork to the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission, an independent regulatory agency, for review.

Bowersox said the Federal Transit Administration will conduct on-site reviews next week.

Also Thursday, Metro announced during its board meeting the results of an internal investigation into how the transit agency handled a July 30 track fire on the Red Line.

During the low-voltage electrical fire at Dupont Circle — which shut down the track between Farragut North and Van Ness for more than a day — emergency communication dispatches seemed to indicate a rail operations controller told the operator of a train with passengers to inspect the track where the fire was reported, which would be a violation of safety protocols.

But Impastato told board members a review found the order was given to the operator moments before the fire was reported. The inspection order was to search for a downed circuit on the track that may have caused the train to lose speed commands or connection to the rail’s network. The train moved forward, then stopped when the operator saw smoke about 100 yards ahead in the tunnel from an unrelated fire, Impastato said.

Although no inspection violation occurred, Impastato said Metro’s probe uncovered other areas for improvement in coordinating the response and damage assessments.

“There were unnecessary delays in communications to the public about reroute options, coordination of bus shuttles and communication … with regard to the needs for the restoration of service to accommodate the repairs that were needed,” she said.

Metro on Thursday also announced five station name changes, effective Sunday, that the transit agency’s board approved on behalf of local jurisdictions: White Flint will become North Bethesda, Largo Town Center will become Downtown Largo, Tysons Corner will be Tysons, and Prince George’s Plaza will change to Hyattsville Crossing. The West Falls Church station’s secondary name will lose “UVA” — a reference to the University of Virginia — while keeping its “VT” reference to Virginia Tech.

Changes on signage and maps are paid by the jurisdictions that requested the name changes.

