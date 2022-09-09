Metro suspends service along Green Line for power problem

Metro suspended rail service along six Green Line stations Friday because of a power problem.
Shuttle bus service was being used as a bridge between the closed stations. The buses are available at the following locations:
- Anacostia: Bus Bay G.
- Branch Avenue: Bus Bay E.
- Congress Heights: Bus Bay A.
- Navy Yard: M Street and New Jersey Avenue.
- Naylor Road: Bus Bay C.
- Southern Avenue: Bus Bay D.
Some Metrobus routes also were affected. Metrobus Route C14 is operating between the Naylor Road and Branch Avenue stations, while Route P6 is operating between the Navy Yard and Anacostia stations.
Transportation, commuting and the pandemic
Silver Line: MWAA to pay contractor more than $200 million for Silver Line cost overruns
Interstate 66: New I-66 toll lanes open this weekend. Here’s what you need to know.
Max crashes: FAA finalizes safety rule change sought after 737 Max crashes
Commuting: Offices have reopened. Persuading commuters to fill them isn’t so simple.
Airlines: It seems everyone is mad at airlines. Fall could bring calmer skies.