Metro suspends service along Green Line for power problem

September 9, 2022 at 4:25 p.m. EDT

Metro suspended rail service along six Green Line stations Friday because of a power problem.

Trains began single-tracking about 3 p.m. after the power issue was reported at the Southern Avenue station. Service was then suspended between the Navy Yard station in Washington and the Branch Avenue station in Prince George’s County.

Shuttle bus service was being used as a bridge between the closed stations. The buses are available at the following locations:

  • Anacostia: Bus Bay G.
  • Branch Avenue: Bus Bay E.
  • Congress Heights: Bus Bay A.
  • Navy Yard: M Street and New Jersey Avenue.
  • Naylor Road: Bus Bay C.
  • Southern Avenue: Bus Bay D.

Some Metrobus routes also were affected. Metrobus Route C14 is operating between the Naylor Road and Branch Avenue stations, while Route P6 is operating between the Navy Yard and Anacostia stations.

