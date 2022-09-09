New I-66 toll lanes open this weekend. Here’s what you need to know.

Toll lanes open this weekend on nine miles of Interstate 66 in Northern Virginia, the latest addition of high-occupancy toll lanes to the Washington region’s road network.
The opening brings a significant shift in the corridor’s traffic patterns while expanding I-66 to 10 through-travel lanes: three general-purpose lanes both eastbound and westbound, and two HOT lanes in each direction. The Virginia Department of Transportation expects the variable tolling system — similar to those along the 395, 495 and 95 Express Lanes — will help the state to better manage traffic, foster carpooling and public transit use, and give commuters more travel options.
Drivers using the lanes this weekend will not have to pay a toll, project officials said, as they remain free until late September as part of an adjustment period. VDOT spokeswoman Michelle Holland said the period of free usage will allow motorists to become familiar with the express lanes and access points.
“After the initial opening, tolling and HOV rules will go into effect,” she said.