New I-66 toll lanes open this weekend. Here’s what you need to know.

A toll-free transitional period starts Saturday as the new 66 Express Lanes debut. Tolls will go into effect in late September.

September 9, 2022 at 12:02 p.m. EDT
Crews are installing flex posts to create the dividing line from general lanes and toll lanes along I-66. Photo shows new flex posts east in the westbound lanes east of Bull Run Regional Park in Centreville. (VDOT)

Toll lanes open this weekend on nine miles of Interstate 66 in Northern Virginia, the latest addition of high-occupancy toll lanes to the Washington region’s road network.

The new lanes are part of a 22.5-mile system that will run from the Beltway interchange to Gainesville, set to fully open in December. Starting this weekend, drivers can begin traveling on the western section of the 66 Express Lanes, from Centreville to Gainesville.

The opening brings a significant shift in the corridor’s traffic patterns while expanding I-66 to 10 through-travel lanes: three general-purpose lanes both eastbound and westbound, and two HOT lanes in each direction. The Virginia Department of Transportation expects the variable tolling system — similar to those along the 395, 495 and 95 Express Lanes — will help the state to better manage traffic, foster carpooling and public transit use, and give commuters more travel options.

Nine miles of new 66 Express Lanes to open around Sept. 10

Drivers using the lanes this weekend will not have to pay a toll, project officials said, as they remain free until late September as part of an adjustment period. VDOT spokeswoman Michelle Holland said the period of free usage will allow motorists to become familiar with the express lanes and access points.

“After the initial opening, tolling and HOV rules will go into effect,” she said.

