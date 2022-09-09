The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Gridlock

Metro worker taken to hospital after seat set on fire

By
September 9, 2022 at 10:35 a.m. EDT

A seat on a Metro train was lit on fire Friday morning, temporarily shutting down rail service on three lines in part of Southwest D.C. A Metro employee was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Service was suspended for about 30 minutes between the Federal Center SW and Station-Armory stations on the Silver, Blue and Orange lines after a train operator reported a fire onboard at about 9:30 a.m.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Metro spokeswoman Sherri Ly said someone set fire to a seat, and the operator quickly extinguished it.

The smoke prompted the operator to offload passengers onboard while the Eastern Market station was evacuated, Ly said.

Medics treated the train operator for smoke inhalation, Ly said. D.C. fire officials said in a tweet that one Metro employee was taken to the hospital for evaluation. No other injuries were reported.

Metro General Manager Randy Clarke was among those whose trip was delayed, tweeting, “Sorry for this morning’s service impacts everyone. I’ve been stuck on a train as well.”

D.C. fire investigators also responded to the scene, fire officials said.

Loading...