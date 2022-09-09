Metro worker taken to hospital after seat set on fire

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A seat on a Metro train was lit on fire Friday morning, temporarily shutting down rail service on three lines in part of Southwest D.C. A Metro employee was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Service was suspended for about 30 minutes between the Federal Center SW and Station-Armory stations on the Silver, Blue and Orange lines after a train operator reported a fire onboard at about 9:30 a.m.

Metro spokeswoman Sherri Ly said someone set fire to a seat, and the operator quickly extinguished it.

The smoke prompted the operator to offload passengers onboard while the Eastern Market station was evacuated, Ly said.

Medics treated the train operator for smoke inhalation, Ly said. D.C. fire officials said in a tweet that one Metro employee was taken to the hospital for evaluation. No other injuries were reported.

Update @wmata Eastern Market station. #DCsBravest found small fire out on arrival on a train car in a train that arrived in the station. EMS evaluated one metro employee who will be transported to the hospital for further evaluation. Investigators requested to the scene. pic.twitter.com/2I7c2mauNs — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) September 9, 2022

Metro General Manager Randy Clarke was among those whose trip was delayed, tweeting, “Sorry for this morning’s service impacts everyone. I’ve been stuck on a train as well.”

D.C. fire investigators also responded to the scene, fire officials said.

GiftOutline Gift Article