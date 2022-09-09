The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Five Metro station names to change Sunday

September 9, 2022 at 11:55 a.m. EDT
The White Flint station in Montgomery County is being renamed North Bethesda. (Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post)

The names of five Metro stations in Maryland and Virginia are changing this weekend.

Metro's board approved the name changes, effective Sunday, after receiving requests from local jurisdictions.

White Flint becomes North Bethesda, Largo Town Center becomes Downtown Largo, Tysons Corner becomes Tysons and Prince George’s Plaza changes to Hyattsville Crossing. The West Falls Church station’s secondary name will lose “UVA” — a reference to the University of Virginia — while keeping its “VT” reference to Virginia Tech.

Some station signs reflecting the changes already have been completed at White Flint and Largo Town Center, Metro officials said.

Changes on signage and maps are paid for by the jurisdictions requesting the name changes.

Metro allows local governments to request name changes for stations within their boundaries, and a handful of the transit agency’s 91 stations have seen their names change in recent years. Often stations are renamed after the departure of a landmark or other change near the station.

