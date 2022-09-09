Five Metro station names to change Sunday

The names of five Metro stations in Maryland and Virginia are changing this weekend.
Some station signs reflecting the changes already have been completed at White Flint and Largo Town Center, Metro officials said.
Changes on signage and maps are paid for by the jurisdictions requesting the name changes.
Metro allows local governments to request name changes for stations within their boundaries, and a handful of the transit agency’s 91 stations have seen their names change in recent years. Often stations are renamed after the departure of a landmark or other change near the station.
