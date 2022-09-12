New I-66 toll lanes begin commuting shift in Northern Virginia

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Traffic moved smoothly Monday morning on a section of Interstate 66 in Northern Virginia where new lanes opened over the weekend, adding another dimension to the busy route and giving commuters a choice to pay a toll to get to their destination more quickly. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The four high-occupancy toll (HOT) lanes — two in each direction — are open free to all traffic during an adjustment period, allowing Monday commuters to test drive them and have access to five lanes in each direction. Tolls will go into effect before the end of the month, officials said, and rates will change depending on how much traffic is on the road.

The western nine of the 22.5 miles of the 66 Express Lanes — which stretch from the Beltway to Gainesville — opened Saturday. The remaining 13 miles are expected to open before the end of the year.

On the first commute since the lanes opened, Washington-bound traffic from Gainesville to Centreville moved slower on the three general lanes but still was generally free-flowing. The paced slowed significantly as traffic from the new high-occupancy toll lanes ended at Route 28 in Centreville and merged into the general lanes. From there, traffic moved into an active work zone, with uneven lanes and changing lane patterns through to the Beltway.

The lanes, on one of the region’s most congested highways, are billed as a way to help the state better manage traffic, foster carpooling and public transit use, and give commuters more options.

“Today’s opening of the 66 Express Lanes allows the Commonwealth and its partners to begin delivering long awaited relief to drivers who have dealt with daily congestion, unreliability and most recently, five years of heavy work construction,” Virginia Transportation Secretary W. Sheppard Miller III said at a ceremony Monday morning at a park and ride just outside the lanes in Manassas, marking the debut of the lanes. “There’s still a lot of work to be done between now and the end of the year to open the full 66 Express Lanes corridor and complete the many project features. Our team will not stop until our mission to transform.”

He said the early opening of the western section of the express lanes is a major milestone and another indication that “Virginia continues to lead our region and the nation making positive transportation improvements through innovative solutions.” He also praised the decision to open for a few weeks without tolls, as a “brilliant idea” to entice people to see what it’s like to drive on the lanes.

“It’s a marketing ploy. Not really,” he said, laughing. “But it’s good business to let them see what it’s like, how it works, where the exits are, where they are not, get used to it a little bit and get their E-ZPass and then they’re going to want to use it when it opens with a small toll.”

By growing its network of toll lanes, officials say, Virginia will increase the capacity of its transportation network and give drivers more options. Solo drivers will have access the two additional lanes in each direction if they are willing to pay. Having more people in the HOT lanes will help relieve congestion in the general lanes, officials say.

The benefit, according to state transportation officials, is a quicker, more reliable trip than they could get in the interstate’s regular lanes. Drivers who carpool will be able to travel free in the HOT lanes.

With tollbooths along the stretch, drivers traveling the route need an E-ZPass unless they are on a motorcycle. Drivers will also be able to pay online, by mail, by phone or at a customer service store in Manassas.

The remaining 13 miles of the 22.5-mile system are expected to open in December. The partial opening this weekend was intended to allow drivers to familiarize themselves with new traffic patterns along the route as the fifth year of construction wraps up on the $3.7 billion widening program. The new lanes are the latest addition to the region’s growing network of express lanes, of which now more than 70 miles are in Northern Virginia.

The project keeps three general-purpose lanes eastbound and westbound, adding two HOT lanes in each direction. Those lanes will connect with 10 miles of rush-hour, peak-direction toll lanes that opened in December 2017 between the Beltway and the District.

The new HOT lanes are the result of a public-private partnership between Virginia and I-66 Express Mobility Partners, a consortium of investors that will maintain and operate the toll lanes under a 50-year concession.

Other improvements in the corridor include the addition of more than 4,000 new park-and-ride spaces with access to the express lanes, new and enhanced bus service, new ramps and improved interchanges, and 11 miles of new bike and pedestrian trails.

Ramps from commuter parking lots at University Boulevard in Gainesville and at Century Park Boulevard in Manassas provide direct access to the lanes.

Once the entire 22.5 miles are open by the end of the year, the lanes will connect with the 10-mile rush-hour, peak-direction lanes on I-66 inside the Beltway. They will also connect to the HOT lanes on the Capital Beltway, which connect to the 95 Express Lanes and 395 Express Lanes.

