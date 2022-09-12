Federal security concerns delay planned seaplane flights to College Park

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tailwind Air has delayed a plan to fly seaplanes from Manhattan to College Park Airport in Maryland while the Transportation Security Administration and Federal Aviation Administration weigh security concerns about the proposed operation. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Flights had been scheduled to begin Tuesday. As questions lingered over using the airport, the airline announced it planned to operate initial service to the Washington area using a private terminal at Dulles International Airport. That option also appeared to be in question because of the unusual nature of Tailwind’s operation.

On Monday, Tailwind said it was delaying its launch in the region altogether by at least two weeks while it tries to seal a deal with an airport.

Tailwind executives said last month they had a way to access the restricted airspace around the capital using exemptions created for College Park and two other small Maryland airports. The airline had gone as far as to conduct a test flight.

Tailwind relies on a section of aviation regulations that allows for commuter flights to provide scheduled service using small planes without following all requirements imposed on major airlines. The published procedures for the College Park Airport don’t mention restrictions on types of flights, but commuter operations are relatively rare and federal authorities have more questions about the idea.

“There are post 9/11 security concerns related to commercial contract carriers operating within National Capital Region restricted airspace,” TSA spokesman Carter Langston said in an email. “To that end, TSA and FAA are working collaboratively with Tailwind Air to address and explore security options. Since this is a matter of transportation security and is considered to be sensitive security information, we will not comment further on those concerns.”

The FAA referred questions to the TSA.

Tailwind has been advertising service to Dulles as an alternative to College Park. Tailwind posted an announcement about the switch on its website early last week, only to take it down days later.

“There are a lot of stakeholders, obviously, in this area,” said Alan Ram, Tailwind’s chief executive. “I would say a positive outcome is by no means assured but I do think the conversation was surprisingly constructive.”

Because Tailwind doesn’t use TSA security screening for passengers, it can’t access the main terminals and would have to operate to a private terminal at the airport. But David Mould, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which operates Dulles, said Monday that the idea was still under review.

“It appears that’s going to delay them a bit,” Mould said. “It’s taking longer than anyone had hoped.”

College Park Mayor Patrick Wojahn disclosed the federal review at a meeting of the City Council last week, saying Tailwind’s launch would be delayed 45 days. The council was meeting with the head of the local airport authority to discuss a change that would be required to the airport’s rules, which bar scheduled commercial service.

Some members of the council questioned whether the service would be noisy, but local officials appeared ready to support the change on a trial basis.

The airport, which was founded in 1909 and claims to be the world’s oldest still in operation, is run by the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission. Angel Waldron, a spokeswoman for the commission, said officials are confident the partnership with Tailwind will ultimately move forward.

“We are willing and excited about the opportunity,” Waldron said.

Tailwind is planning to use a fleet of eight passenger seaplanes to make trips between a marina on the east side of Manhattan to the Washington area. The airline charges $395 for a one-way ticket, marketing itself to time-conscious business travelers as a faster alternative to jets or Amtrak.

