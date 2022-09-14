The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Gridlock

Metro trains bypass Union Station due to police activity

By
and 
 
September 14, 2022 at 9:10 a.m. EDT
A view of a Metro train. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Metro said trains are bypassing Union Station Wednesday morning because of police activity.

No further details were immediately available from law enforcement. Metro said on Twitter that bus service was going to be provided between the Judiciary Square and Union Station stops.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

This story will be updated.

Loading...