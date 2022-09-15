The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
D.C. street closures for the half marathon on Sunday

September 15, 2022 at 3:02 p.m. EDT
Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

The D.C. Half Marathon will be held Sunday, and parking restrictions will begin early. The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic from approximately 6 a.m. to 12 p.m., according to a D.C. police traffic advisory:

  • 1200 block of Maine Avenue SW
  • Maine Avenue from I-395 Westbound to Independence Avenue SW
  • Southbound Potomac River Freeway Split to Route 66
  • Theodore Roosevelt Bridge Ramp to Ohio Drive NW
  • Westbound E Street Expressway ramp to Southbound Potomac River Freeway NW
  • 9th Street Tunnel ramp to Maine Avenue SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 6 a.m. to 12 a.m.:

  • Ohio Drive from 23rd Street to East Basin Drive SW
  • Independence Avenue from 14th Street to 23rd Street SW
  • Rock Creek Parkway from Ohio Drive NW to Shoreham Hill
  • East and West Potomac Parks
  • East Basin Drive SW
  • Raoul Wallenberg Place from 15th Street to Maine Avenue SW

All street closures and listed times are subject to change, police said.

Loading...