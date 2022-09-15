D.C. street closures for the half marathon on Sunday

The D.C. Half Marathon will be held Sunday, and parking restrictions will begin early. The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic from approximately 6 a.m. to 12 p.m., according to a D.C. police traffic advisory:
- Ohio Drive from 23rd Street to East Basin Drive SW
- Independence Avenue from 14th Street to 23rd Street SW
- Rock Creek Parkway from Ohio Drive NW to Shoreham Hill
- East and West Potomac Parks
- East Basin Drive SW
- Raoul Wallenberg Place from 15th Street to Maine Avenue SW
All street closures and listed times are subject to change, police said.
