Why hybrid work schedules have made some commutes worse

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With more workers returning to offices since Labor Day, the Washington region’s notorious rush-hour traffic has returned with a vengeance, as pandemic-era hybrid schedules have made commuting less predictable and, in many cases, more miserable. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Motorists who had hoped the increase in telework would keep traffic congestion at bay say their morning commute, particularly this past week, has taken up to twice as long as in the spring and during the summer lull.

Experts say they are seeing traffic turmoil in many U.S. metropolitan areas, particularly those with government, tech and other jobs that lend themselves to hybrid schedules. Commutes now concentrated into a few days a week are causing noticeable swings in daily traffic volumes — motorists say Wednesdays are the worst — while greater flexibility in when to leave home has changed the timing of the morning rush.

Advertisement

Gone are the days of breezing into the office — or at least having some sense of how long it will take to get there.

“It’s been terrible since Labor Day,” said Kensington resident Lisa Marley, 60, after a one-hour drive Wednesday to her downtown job. The same trip took about 45 minutes before the pandemic and had mostly fallen to 35 minutes since summer 2021.

“I think everybody’s offices are saying ‘Come on, get back here,' ” she said.

Northeast D.C. resident Brenda Alvarez, 46, said her drive to downtown took about 25 minutes before the pandemic. On Wednesday, it took almost twice as long.

“I don’t think it should take me almost 45 minutes to go three to four miles,” said Alvarez, a writer for an association.

The slog is showing up in travel data. Seattle-area analytics firm INRIX found that driving eastbound Interstate 66 between the Capital Beltway and the D.C. side of the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge this past Tuesday morning took 13 minutes, up from nine minutes in August. However, it was still faster than the 15 minutes it took before the pandemic.

Traveling the Beltway’s outer loop from the Interstate 270 spur in Maryland to the Virginia side of the American Legion Bridge on Tuesday morning took about six minutes, up slightly from 4½ minutes in August, INRIX said.

Meanwhile, Metrorail, which has recovered far more slowly than vehicular traffic, hit its highest ridership of the pandemic Wednesday, when it logged 44 percent of pre-pandemic weekday trips. Before Labor Day, the subway system had hovered at about 40 percent since late March.

Advertisement

Average Washington-area office occupancy rates also reached a pandemic high, at about 52 percent Tuesday and Wednesday, according to security company Kastle Systems, which monitors key fobs and card swipes. The average for 10 major U.S. cities hit 55 percent both days, also the highest of the pandemic.

Traffic typically rebounds in early September as vacations end and schools reopen. However, this year’s jump has been more pronounced after more than two years of lighter-than-usual traffic. Many employers also used the Labor Day holiday as a marker to recall more workers to the office — and apply more pressure to those who have resisted.

David Schrank, a senior research scientist at the Texas A&M Transportation Institute, said motorists will see “volatility and variability” until commuters settle into more permanent office schedules.

“We’re all going to face increased variability in our travel because we don’t know if this is a day when everyone else is going in, too,” Schrank said.

Michael L. Paylor, Montgomery County’s chief of traffic engineering and operations, said the county’s traffic management system has been automatically adjusting the timing of green and red lights to keep pace with changing commute volumes.

Advertisement

“The network is just in complete flux right now,” Paylor said, “and we haven’t even normalized yet into a new pattern.”

Commuters’ experiences have always varied based on the weather, their route and collisions or breakdowns encountered along the way. But traffic volumes — and drive times — have begun to swing more dramatically from one day to the next based on who heads to the office. So far, Wednesday is the most popular office day, followed closely by Tuesday and Thursday, with Monday and especially Friday lagging further behind, according to Kastle.

Traffic at the height of rush hour feels as bad as ever in the Washington region and other large metro areas, experts say, because even a small increase tips a heavily saturated road network from free-flowing to stop-and-go. Meanwhile, the worst of the morning crunch appears to be briefer, but heavier traffic now lasts longer, often past 10 a.m., probably as more drivers start the work day from home before heading in.

Advertisement

Commuters say they are seeking ways around the mess.

Darshelle Freeman, 51, said she’s planning to switch one of her two office days from Wednesday after that day’s commute from Waldorf to downtown this past week took 1½ hours, up from a typical hour before the pandemic.

“Tuesday was okay,” said Freeman, a payroll manager for an association. “Wednesday was absolutely worse.”

Springfield resident Bryan DeAngelis, 39, said his commute has grown “worse and more expensive” since Labor Day. To save time, he said, he’s paying more often to use the high-occupancy toll lanes on Interstate 395. On Wednesday, he spent about $14 on tolls. Even then, he said, a drive that previously took about 25 minutes partly using the HOT lanes consumed almost 50 minutes.

If he hadn’t paid a toll, “I would’ve gotten in at 10:30 a.m. or 10:45 a.m.,” said DeAngelis, a public affairs consultant. “Traffic just wasn’t moving on the 14th Street Bridge, and that was at 9:45 a.m.”

DeAngelis and other motorists theorized that some traffic probably stems from Metro riders avoiding the subway system because of delays caused by some rail cars remaining out of service for a safety defect. Metro also recently shut down the Yellow Line for eight months, while six Virginia stations are closed for six weeks.

Advertisement

Others said they suspect roadwork begun earlier in the pandemic, when traffic was far lighter, is adding to slowdowns.

German Vigil, spokesman for the District Department of Transportation, said the agency plans to analyze whether times for work zone lane closures and traffic signals’ green and red lights need to be adjusted based on changing travel patterns. He said the analysis will begin in a couple weeks, after motorists have firmed up school-year routines.

The morning rush, which is more commuting-centric and dropped the most earlier in the pandemic, appears to be most volatile, experts said. The evening rush has remained relatively steady throughout the pandemic, even with more telework, because people also take more personal trips at that time, such as picking up groceries or fetching children from after-school activities.

WTOP traffic reporter Dave Dildine, who tracks the evening rush, said it “was conspicuously tame” right after Labor Day but took hold this past week. He said he expects this fall’s commute to more closely resemble pre-pandemic rush hours, but that will depend on how much people continue to telework.

Advertisement

“It only takes a slight reduction in total volume to make the difference between free-flow and congestion,” Dildine said.

Commuters also are expected to continue adjusting their office days and travel times to find the most tolerable and predictable trips.

WTOP traffic reporter Mary DePompa, who has followed the region’s morning rush for 13 years, said she’s confident the frustrated motorists calling the radio station more frequently will soon find workarounds.

“D.C. commuters are very traffic-savvy,” she said.

Staff writer Justin George contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article