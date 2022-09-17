The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Small plane lands on I-66 near Front Royal, Va.

No injuries were immediately reported

Updated September 17, 2022 at 2:44 p.m. EDT|Published September 17, 2022 at 1:38 p.m. EDT

A small plane landed on Interstate 66 near Front Royal, Va., Saturday morning.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the single engine Cessna 172, landed safety on the highway after declaring an emergency due to engine failure around 10:45 a.m. near Winchester, Va. Two people were onboard. The agency said it will investigate.

The plane landed on westbound I-66 near Exit 6 in Warren County, said Sandy Myers, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Transportation, in an email.

An image tweeted by VDOT’s Staunton division showed the small plane parked on the shoulder of the highway, its wing jutting into one lane.

Myers said the aircraft was moved to a nearby crossover where a mechanic was checking it over. No injuries were reported in the incident.

