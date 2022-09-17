Small plane lands on I-66 near Front Royal, Va.

A small plane landed on Interstate 66 near Front Royal, Va., Saturday morning.
The plane landed on westbound I-66 near Exit 6 in Warren County, said Sandy Myers, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Transportation, in an email.
An image tweeted by VDOT’s Staunton division showed the small plane parked on the shoulder of the highway, its wing jutting into one lane.
An airplane (yes, an airplane) is blocking the right lane of #I66 westbound just past exit 6 in #Warren County. It made an emergency landing and we don't know how long it will be there. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/SR3nknwF3K— VDOT Staunton (@VaDOTStaunton) September 17, 2022
Myers said the aircraft was moved to a nearby crossover where a mechanic was checking it over. No injuries were reported in the incident.
Transportation, commuting and the pandemic
Commutes: Why hybrid work schedules have made some commutes worse
Amtrak: Passenger rail systems dodge crisis as strike threat likely averted
Highways: Detroit wins grant to remove interstate that wrecked a Black community
Road funding: Key infrastructure nominee pitches ‘all of the above’ approach on roads
Interstate 66: New I-66 toll lanes begin commuting shift in Northern Virginia