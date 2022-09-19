Deaths on U.S. roads see quarterly decline; first time since 2020

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released projections Monday showing the first quarterly decline in crash deaths since the earliest days of the pandemic. The numbers are hopeful news after record increases in the number of people killed on roads in recent years. And yet, officials say, the picture remains grim.

An estimated 10,590 people were killed in crashes between April and June. That is less than the 11,135 people killed during the same period last year.

But by the standards of the past decade, the death rate on the nation’s roads remains high and the improvement this spring disappears when the entire year is taken into account.

NHTSA estimates that 20,175 people died in the first six months of 2022. That’s slightly more than the same period in 2021 and the most for the first half of a year since 2006, according to the new data.

Ann Carlson, the acting head of NHTSA, said the figures for the second quarter were “heartening,” but that “the number of people dying on roads in this country remains a crisis.”

As the pandemic took hold, crash deaths dipped during the second quarter of 2020, only to soar that summer — a phenomenon initially attributed to high-speed driving on emptied roads. But as traffic levels have climbed back to pre-pandemic levels, fatalities have remained at their worst levels in years, which experts say has defied easy explanation. Officials point to more dangerous behavior like drunken driving or people not wearing seat belts, while some have cited a combination of changing traffic patterns and unsafe road designs as a likely reason.

“Traffic deaths appear to be declining for the first time since 2020, but they are still at high levels that call for urgent and sustained action,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. “These deaths are preventable, not inevitable, and we should act accordingly.”

Buttigieg recently laid out a roadway safety strategy, while the infrastructure law includes new funding for safety efforts. Officials renewed calls for states and cities to use those resources to tackle the crisis.

The figures released Monday are statistical projections and don’t include detailed information about the types of crashes or whether the victims were drivers, passengers, pedestrians or cyclists.

