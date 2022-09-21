Transurban team selects construction partner for Maryland toll lanes

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A private consortium said Wednesday that it has selected a lead construction contractor to build toll lanes on part of Interstate 270 and the Capital Beltway in Maryland. Australian toll road operator Transurban and Australian investment bank Macquarie said they have chosen a team of companies led by Los Angeles-based Tutor Perini Corp. to design and build the first segment of toll lanes. It would include the western part of Maryland’s Beltway, a new and wider American Legion Bridge, and I-270 between the Beltway and I-370.

First, however, Transurban would need to clinch a 50-year contract with the Maryland Department of Transportation for the private consortium to finance, build and operate the toll lanes in exchange for keeping most of the toll revenue.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has said that adding privately financed toll lanes for motorists who want to buy their way out of congestion is the only way the state can afford to provide significant traffic relief. Meanwhile, opponents say widening the highways would cause too much environmental damage and give short shrift to mass transit.

Advertisement

MDOT has estimated the first phase of construction to cost $3.75 billion to $4.25 billion, according to the project’s final environmental impact statement.

The project got a significant boost in August, when the Federal Highway Administration approved its environmental study. Opponents have threatened to sue on environmental grounds.

Project supporters would need to get a 50-year deal to the state’s Board of Public Works, which approves major contracts, before term-limited Hogan leaves office in January. Otherwise, a new governor could block, change or slow the toll lanes plan. Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore and Republican nominee Dan Cox have said they would like to consider major changes to the proposal.

If a long-term contract isn’t reached or the board rejects it, the state would have to reimburse the Transurban-led team up to $50 million of its planning costs, according to a predevelopment agreement the state signed in August 2021.

Advertisement

The Transurban team’s lack of a lead construction contractor has been at the center of a bid protest filed by Spanish construction firm Cintra, which lost out to Transurban on the predevelopment agreement. The protest, which is pending in court, alleges in part that the Transurban team’s lack of a construction partner violated the state’s bid rules for the project. MDOT has rejected the claims, and Transurban has defended MDOT’s procurement process.

In a statement, Pierce Coffee, president of Transurban North America, called Tutor Perini “the right partner” on a large project that “demands a strong team with the track record to collaborate and innovate.”

Tutor Perini chief executive Ronald Tutor said that the company brings “a strong record of meeting or exceeding project participation goals for disadvantaged businesses” and “the strength” of its union and nonunion contracting partners.

Tutor Perini has had some delays and cost overruns on other projects.

Advertisement

In 2019, a jury in Washington state rejected the company’s claim that the state was responsible for more than $300 million in cost overruns on a highway project after a massive tunneling machine hit a pipe and broke, causing 2 1/2 years of delay, according to the Seattle Times. The company’s contract for building part of the California bullet train project had grown from $1 billion to $2.4 billion as of late 2021, largely because of change orders, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Construction experts say large, highly complex infrastructure projects often go over budget or fall behind schedule because of unforeseen problems or, in some cases, inaccurately low bids.

Under the toll lanes proposal, the private consortium would add two high-occupancy toll (HOT) lanes in each direction to both highways. The first segment would include the Beltway between the Virginia side of a new and wider American Legion Bridge and the exit for Old Georgetown Road in Bethesda, as well as I-270 south of I-370. One of the I-270 HOT lanes would come from a converted carpool lane. The regular lanes would be rebuilt but remain free.

The Tutor Perini team includes a subsidiary, Wisconsin-based Lunda Construction, and Connecticut-based O&G Industries. Centreville, Va.-based Parsons Corp. will lead the team’s design work, Transurban said.

GiftOutline Gift Article