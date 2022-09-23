Metro unveils new map that includes Silver Line extension

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Metro unveiled a revised map Friday that includes seven new stations and the 11½-mile Silver Line extension, signaling that the agency is moving closer to opening the long-awaited project that has been under construction for eight years. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The map is being posted in stations, trains and transit centers. It features the addition of six stations that will open along the second phase of the Silver Line: Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Washington Dulles International Airport, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn. The map includes a marking for Loudoun County, where the rail system will extend for the first time.

It also includes the Potomac Yard station, also marked as “future station,” which is scheduled to open this fall south of Reagan National Airport in Alexandria along the Blue and Yellow lines.

New station names recently approved by the Metro board are also included on the map. Those names include Downtown Largo, formerly Largo Town Center; Hyattsville Crossing, formerly Prince George’s Plaza; North Bethesda, formerly White Flint; West Falls Church-VT, which used to include UVA; and Tysons, formerly Tysons Corner.

Advertisement

Metro officials said it will take a month to replace all maps within the transit system, including more than 5,000 in stations and trains.

While the transit agency has not set a date to open the more than $3 billion Silver Line extension, officials have pledged to start passenger service in the late fall, provided they receive the needed permits and accreditations from regulators.

On Thursday, however, Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said a fall start date could be delayed if Metro isn’t allowed to use more of its fleet by late next month.

Metro has been operating with about half of its trains for nearly a year because of the suspension of its 7000-series rail cars, which are being investigated for a malfunctioning wheel problem. The series makes up 60 percent of Metro’s fleet, but has been sidelined since mid-October by the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission, the agency that oversees Metrorail safety.

Advertisement

The commission has allowed Metro to use up to 20 trains from the series each day, provided their wheels are screened every four days. But with six stations reopening in late October south of National Airport after a six-week closure, Metro would be stretched too thinly if it also had to operate the Silver Line extension with its existing fleet, officials said.

Clarke said he plans to petition the safety commission to allow Metro to reinstate more 7000-series cars.

GiftOutline Gift Article