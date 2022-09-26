Here’s what I-66 drivers paid Monday during the first tolled commute

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Washington-bound drivers paid an average of $6.10 during the Monday morning commute to use new Interstate 66 toll lanes from Gainesville to Centreville, according to the toll operator. The highest toll in the eastbound lanes was $6.50 at the peak of the commute, officials said. Some early risers drove those nine miles for $3.50.

The rates on the first morning commute since tolling went into effect on the new section of express lanes outside the Beltway appeared to be slightly lower than those on the 66 Express Lanes inside the Beltway. About 8:30 a.m. Monday, drivers were paying $9.50 to drive from the Beltway to Washington, roughly 10 miles.

Inside the Beltway, however, the entire corridor is tolled during rush hour. In the new system outside the Beltway, drivers have the option of avoiding tolls by using regular traffic lanes.

Advertisement

Tolling began Saturday on the western section of the 66 Express Lanes, bringing to an end a two-week, toll-free adjustment period. The new I-66 lanes stretch from Route 29 in Gainesville to Route 28 in Centreville. Another roughly 13 miles of express lanes to the Capital Beltway are under construction and scheduled to open in December.

The tolls, like those along express lanes on interstates 95, 395 and 495 in Virginia, vary depending on traffic. The toll-lanes operator is required to maintain a minimum average speed of 55 mph, with prices changing to achieve that goal. The speed limit in the tolled lanes is 70 mph, compared to 55 mph to 65 mph in the free lanes.

Nancy H. Smith, a spokeswoman for I-66 Express Mobility Partners — a consortium of investors that will maintain and operate the toll lanes under a 50-year concession — said Monday that during the early days of tolling, rates will stay unchanged for at least 30 minutes at a time.

Advertisement

“As the system adjusts to live traffic conditions, the time period between changes in toll rates will decrease,” she said.

Drivers can see the toll price on electronic signs before entering the lanes. Passenger vehicles such as cars, pickup trucks, SUVs and most vans pay the same rate. Larger vehicles and large trucks will pay a higher rate, while motorcycles can use the lanes free.

Solo drivers will be charged a toll to use the lanes, but carpools with at least one passenger can ride free with an E-ZPass Flex set to “HOV” mode. When express lanes open throughout the corridor later this year, a vehicle will need three occupants to ride free.

The project expands I-66 to 10 through-travel lanes: three general-purpose lanes both eastbound and westbound, and two HOT lanes in each direction.

On Monday, toll rates were lower on the westbound lanes, reflecting the lighter traffic heading toward Prince William County. The average for the entire western section during the morning was $3.

Smith said the expectation, based on projected traffic volumes, is that the average for the entire nine-mile section during the afternoon rush will be around $6.25, with a high around $7.

Midday traffic should expect rates ranging from $2.50 to $3 along the entire system, she said.

GiftOutline Gift Article