American Airlines, JetBlue battle Biden administration in antitrust trial

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BOSTON — American Airlines and JetBlue Airways are set to defend a jet- and revenue-sharing partnership Tuesday as a federal antitrust trial begins that could open the gate for more relationships among domestic air carriers. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Justice Department — joined by six states and D.C. — sued the airlines last year to break up the partnership, called the Northeast Alliance, saying it thins competition in an already concentrated industry. The airlines say the agreement allows two relatively smaller carriers in the Northeast, specifically in routes between Boston and New York, to compete more effectively against the two largest players there, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines.

Experts see the lawsuit playing out in a Boston federal courtroom as a volley in a larger Biden administration plan to tackle mergers and consolidation in key industries. Federal regulators also are weighing JetBlue’s plan to purchase Spirit Airlines amid a rocky year for carriers — stung by elevated flight cancellations that have caught the attention of Washington.

Advertisement

Agreements such as the Northeast Alliance are rare among domestic carriers, but they are common internationally. American is a founding partner of Oneworld, an alliance of international carriers that includes British Airways, Japan Airlines and others, that shares planes and airport space around the world.

Brian Quinn, a Boston College Law School professor who specializes in mergers and corporate law, said if the Northeast Alliance survives, it could lead to more alliances on other domestic routes.

“It could signal that you’re opening the door, and there’s no reason for people not to walk through it,” he said.

While the alliance between American and JetBlue is not a merger, the Justice Department maintains it is akin to one because two former rivals are teaming up to coordinate schedules, sell seats on each other’s flights on selected routes and share revenue on those transactions. In court filings, the Justice Department said the agreement erodes competition, costing consumers while “severely diminishing JetBlue’s role as the independent and disruptive force it had long been.”

Advertisement

The government’s argument leans on JetBlue’s history as a disrupter to the industry. Its role has been as an upstart that offers high-quality service at a lower fare, forcing legacy airlines to respond with lower fares themselves.

American and JetBlue, however, said the alliance is the only way they can compete with larger rivals United and Delta in the Northeast. In court filings, American and JetBlue said the alliance offers a “game changing solution” that has produced “hundreds of millions of dollars in consumer benefits.”

The trial will begin against the backdrop of an industry that has fewer competitors than 20 years ago, a consolidation that occurred through a combination of mergers and bankruptcies. According to the Justice Department, the top four airlines had 55 percent of the domestic air travel market in 2000, with another dozen smaller carriers competing for the rest. By 2020, the top four accounted for 81 percent of the market, alongside a dwindling number of smaller competitors.

At the same time, JetBlue is proposing to purchase Spirit Airlines, a no-frills, low-fare carrier that competes against JetBlue on multiple routes around the country.

Advertisement

American and JetBlue finalized an agreement with the Transportation Department in the waning days of the Trump administration that included conditions to share seat and gate usage and other competition information with the federal government. The airlines agreed not to share information about fares and flights for other routes, where they compete against each other.

Both airlines also agreed to give up coveted slots at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Reagan National Airport outside D.C. to foster more competition in those busy facilities. Daniel Wall, an attorney representing American Airlines, said the Justice Department’s case ignores the additional flights, frequencies and competition created by the alliance.

“The DOJ’s case is all academic speculation theorizing that American and JetBlue have merged, when they have not and have no intention to do so,” he said.

Advertisement

Aviation analyst Henry Harteveldt said federal officials are challenging the alliance because of concerns it will enable two former rivals to collaborate in ways that harm consumers, although he said the public has seen benefits from the agreement.

“Everything I have seen is that it makes things easier for travelers,” Harteveldt said. “It helps JetBlue compete against Delta, and it helps American against Delta and United.”

He said that if the Justice Department succeeds in unwinding the carriers’ alliance, American would have to rethink how — or if — it wants to be a player in the New York market.

The case is part of a broader effort by the Biden administration to push back on what it sees as attempts to reduce competition in key industries.

Bill Baer, who led the Justice Department’s antitrust division from 2013 to 2016, said that in appointing Jonathan Kanter to head the antitrust division and Lina Khan to chair the Federal Trade Commission, the Biden administration selected two appointees who pledged to be aggressive about deals that reduce competition in key industries.

Advertisement

“This really is part of the Biden administration’s commitment to be very vigorous in opposing mergers and acquisitions that further consolidate already concentrated industries,” said Baer, now a visiting fellow in governance studies at the Brookings Institution.

In a speech this month at Georgetown Law’s Global Antitrust Enforcement Symposium, Kanter said the antitrust division is “working to use every tool we have available to promote competition and meet the moment.”

Since last November, the division has challenged or obtained merger abandonments in six cases. In testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee this month, Kanter said the department has seven pending antitrust lawsuits — the largest number of civil cases in litigation in decades.

Justice Department lawyers have argued cases against mergers in publishing and health care in recent months, with mixed results. A federal judge ruled against the agency’s challenge to a merger between UnitedHealth Group and Change Healthcare. The department is awaiting a ruling in a case that involves a proposed merger between publishing giants Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster.

Advertisement

Quinn, the Boston College professor, said the federal litigation signals a change from other administrations, where “bigger is better” had more bipartisan support.

“For years, antitrust has been a nonideological area,” he said. “I think this administration has focused on bigness as a problem not just in airlines, but big tech, agriculture — bigness across the board as a problem and is looking to use these antitrust tools.”

The two airlines announced the Northeast Alliance in July 2020 and finalized an agreement with the Transportation Department in January 2021 that allowed the alliance to go into effect. The alliance began operating the next month. That September, the Justice Department and attorneys general in Arizona, California, Florida, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Virginia and D.C. sued to break it up.

Advertisement

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said Monday that the effects of the “anti-competitive new venture” will extend beyond the Northeast.

“[It] will hurt competition in more than 100 markets, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego — costing California consumers an estimated hundreds of millions of dollars each year,” he said in a statement. “We are in court today to prevent this unlawful attempt by American Airlines and JetBlue to merge their operations and reduce competition in the marketplace.”

GiftOutline Gift Article