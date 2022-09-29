New Maryland law requires motorists to make room for stopped vehicles

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Motorists in Maryland must change lanes or slow down when approaching any vehicle stopped on a highway with hazard lights flashing or with flares out, according to a new state law that takes effect Saturday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Safety advocates say the law is aimed at reducing the number of roadside collisions involving stranded motorists, as well as those who come to their aid. Previously, Maryland’s “move over” law was limited to police and other first-responder vehicles, tow trucks, utility trucks and emergency service vehicles.

The law was expanded to protect any vehicle stopped or parked on a highway with its hazard lights on or with road flares, traffic cones or other caution signals out. Approaching drivers must switch lanes away from the stopped vehicle to create more room or, if they can’t, slow to an unspecified “reasonable and prudent” speed.

A first offense is punishable by a $110 fine and one point on a driver’s license. Penalties increase if the violation contributes to a collision.

“We’re still seeing people being hit and injured,” said Ragina Ali, spokeswoman for the motorist advocacy group AAA Mid-Atlantic, which advocated for the law. “Being on the side of the road is a dangerous place to be.”

A AAA survey last year of Maryland first responders, tow truck drivers and roadside emergency aid workers found more than 90 percent said they’d had a “near miss” or “had their life threatened” by a motorist passing too closely. Statewide, Ali said, 38 state roadside assistance vehicles have been hit since 2019 while helping stranded motorists.

Motorists who break down should try to get off the highway or, if they can’t, pull as far off as possible and remain in the vehicle while calling for help, Ali said.

Maryland is the eighth state to apply its law to all vehicles, according to AAA.

