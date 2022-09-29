Spotty communications oversight could endanger riders, Metro audit says

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Metro’s spotty oversight of its communications systems and failure to properly track whether safety problems are fixed could put riders in danger, according to an audit released Thursday by the rail system’s regulatory agency. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Even when safety problems are documented, Metro technicians who are responsible for inspecting and addressing the issues sometimes declare “no trouble found,” according to the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission audit. Some Metro supervisors have also resisted signing off on inspection forms “because they are unable to personally verify the work and fear possible future implications should a safety event occur,” the audit said.

“Failure to properly perform and document maintenance and any issues encountered while performing [preventive maintenance inspections] has the potential to create circumstances where equipment has deteriorated and fails in a way that contributes to injury or death,” according to the audit.

The findings come more than seven years after federal safety investigators said problems with Metro’s Public Safety Radio System hampered first responders during a 2015 smoke incident at L’Enfant Plaza that left one passenger dead. Problems with the reliability, reach or management of Metro’s various communications systems have been identified in external and internal reviews dating to 2010, according to the safety commission.

The latest audit comes as Metro is nearly a year into an unrelated federal safety investigation that has sidelined more than half its rail car fleet. The shortage has forced commuters to endure long waits for trains as the transit agency tries to recover from a pandemic that also has slashed ridership in half.

The latest audit covers Metrorail’s voice and data communications systems — including radio, public address and emergency response systems — and looked at the training for workers who maintain those systems.

In response to the safety commission’s findings, Metro cited progress in a major project to replace its radio infrastructure, as well as improvements in tracking the reliability of its communications systems. Metro officials said in a statement, “we will work to implement corrective actions to address the [commission’s] findings and recommendations without delay.”

The commission said Metro personnel “are not effectively communicating, responding to and identifying issues related to trouble calls” — meaning work orders for corrective maintenance — on its communications systems. The transit agency closes repair tickets “without effectively identifying, documenting and addressing issues,” the commission said.

An internal analysis examining the performance of Metro’s radio communications in December 2021 found 45 percent of trouble calls ended up being listed as “no trouble found” — despite problems being experienced in the field, according to the audit.

In December 2020, Metro Transit Police said they encountered radio communications problems when passengers were forced to evacuate from a train that was stranded between the Georgia Avenue-Petworth and Fort Totten stations because of power problems, the audit said. When Metro communications failed, police had to use cellphones to relay information. The follow-up inspection “claimed there was no trouble found,” according to the audit.

That pattern was repeated after a near miss in the West Falls Church rail yard in February 2021, the commission said.

A yard operator was trying to change instructions “for a Train Operator to prevent a head-on train collision,” but the train operator didn’t acknowledge the transmission, according to the audit. Both workers “reported experiencing problems understanding radio transmissions in the yard,” the audit said, but an inspection later indicated there was no trouble.

There sometimes are gulfs in how communications issues are perceived, the audit showed.

An investigation of a March 2021 train evacuation near the Rhode Island Avenue station found radio communications were inconsistent and that the audio quality in some instances was so poor that transmissions were unclear. Metro workers “assigned to troubleshoot these reports stated that a combination of radio system ‘glitches, user error, declining battery power and the radio channels being busy’ likely contributed” to the problems, which included needing to repeat instructions multiple times, according to the audit.

Metro ultimately downplayed the problems, according the audit, which said the transit agency “did not provide an investigative resolution to the issue, failed to examine and address root causes, and did not offer effective alternatives.”

Metro did not answer questions about those three incidents.

The safety commission said its auditors were given varying explanations for why so many calls resulted in a finding of “no trouble found.”

“Some communications personnel suggested end users do not understand the limitations of WMATA’s radio system, and others suggested that a failure of the system to function should not always be considered a problem,” according to the audit. While some technicians said they tried to recreate problems described in work orders, “others just closed the ticket without any further action,” the audit said.

The safety commission said one Metro employee noted problems with closed-circuit TV monitors as an example. If the monitor was back on by the time of the inspection, the employee would add a note in an internal system saying the worker was “monitoring for the next few days and if it goes out again then we’ll have to troubleshoot it.”

But, according to the audit, “monitoring in this instance means checking to see if another work order is entered for the same issue, not actually proactively monitoring the functionality of the system.”

While critical of Metro’s handling of its communications systems, the safety commission also credited the transit agency for its work to install a new radio system that can handle a broader range of frequencies. Metro has stated that about 80 percent of the work on below-ground fiber infrastructure has been finished, and that the project is intended to increase reliability and performance when done, according to the audit. The commission also praised Metro for starting to publish reports earlier this year on the reliability of some of its systems.

Beyond closing preventive maintenance work orders without fixing known problems, the safety commission cited a range of other shortcomings. Among them, the audit said communications rooms that house equipment have signs of recurring water, dirt and dust intrusion.

The commission also said Metro lacks a comprehensive plan to maintain employees that are needed for its communications systems, and that there are “Metrorail job descriptions that have not been updated since the 1970s and 1980s and do not reflect current job responsibilities and necessary qualifications.”

