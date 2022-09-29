Former Metro manager pleads guilty in nine-year fraud scheme

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A former manager at Metro admitted to a fraud scheme involving a New Jersey signage company that paid him with NFL tickets, according to federal authorities. Scottie Borders, 61, of Arlington pleaded guilty in federal court in Washington on Thursday to a charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Borders admitted using his position at Metro to manipulate the contracting process and secure work for the New Jersey business, identified in court documents as “Company 1.” The company was hired to supply Metro with poles, decals, bus stop signs, flags and tools.

The conspiracy involved producing sham bids from companies that appeared to be competing for business against Company 1, and Borders sharing information on competing bids, according to court filings. Borders also admitted to purchasing equipment from the company that was either unnecessary, substandard or in some cases never delivered.

Advertisement

Federal authorities said the scheme ran from January 2011 to September 2020 and that Metro paid the company $1.3 million.

Borders is likely to face a prison sentence of 33 to 41 months when sentenced in January. His attorney declined to comment Thursday.

Borders signed a plea agreement in November and agreed to cooperate with authorities, records show. While court documents say other people were involved in the scheme — including an owner of the company — a spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington said no one else had been charged.

GiftOutline Gift Article