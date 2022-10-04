After lax enforcement, Metro to issue fare evasion citations next month

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Metro will begin issuing tickets to nonpaying riders in the District to curb a pandemic-era rise in fare evasion, a dramatic shift for a transit agency that has mostly ignored the issue since the city decriminalized the act four years ago. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The enforcement campaign, which extends systemwide, began Tuesday with transit police officers being told to issue warnings this month to violators on Metrorail and Metrobus. Police will begin issuing citations in November.

The change comes as Metro is facing a significant shortfall in its operating budget next year and in subsequent years because of a shift to telework. It also follows a steep drop in fare evasion tickets and arrests in recent years, with 15,000 such cases in 2017 falling to fewer than 300 last year. None of those in 2021 occurred in the District, which barred arrests — but not civil citations — when decriminalizing the offense in 2018.

Metro General Manager Randy Clarke told D.C. Council members during a Tuesday meeting that the transit agency plans to hire mental health crisis intervention professionals and “customer experience liaisons” to “maintain some orderliness.” After years of lax enforcement in the city, the changes could be a shock to many who have regularly jumped over fare gates in the rail system or skipped past fare boxes on buses.

A funding gap of nearly $185 million in the next fiscal year and more than $500 million the following year is forcing Metro’s board to consider outside sources for assistance, which could include requesting more subsidies from the jurisdictions that contribute most of the system’s funding. The agency could also consider seeking a tax referendum, which also would require support from regional leaders.

Local officials, who have grown frustrated over a train shortage stemming from the suspension of half of Metro’s rail car fleet, have asked Metro to police fare evasion more effectively to demonstrate the agency is doing its part to keep revenue. The move will also show Maryland and Virginia officials the agency is providing equal treatment across its 91 rail stations, trains and buses.

Metro stopped civil citations in the District because transit officials said legal issues prevented them from handing out legally binding tickets — a contention at least one D.C. Council member disputes. Those issues, Clarke said, have been resolved and the agency should have tickets ready to issue in the District in November.

Metro had continued to issue fare evasion citations in Virginia and Maryland in recent years, although those numbers had fallen significantly.

Clarke said in an interview Tuesday that Metro estimates it loses $40 million a year to fare evasion, money he said the transit agency needs to stave off service cuts. That amount is about 2 percent of Metro’s operating budget next year, which officials have said is projected to surpass $2 billion.

A Metro report earlier this year showed Metrobus riders skipped paying a fare on 34 percent of trips, a percentage that had doubled during the pandemic. The transit agency said 17 percent of bus trips were unpaid between July and the end of December 2019.

Metrobus operators do not enforce fares, according to a bus operator training manual. After attacks on bus operators over the years, the transit agency told drivers to leave fare enforcement to transit police.

Concerns that police were disproportionately targeting Black residents in the District led the D.C. Council to decriminalize fare evasion in 2018. Civic activists have said any new enforcement campaign should not begin without oversight and independent monitoring.

Clarke told council members Tuesday his plan to tackle fare evasion also includes fare-gate modifications that would help to deter the offense.

Metro will have the ability to “actually issue citations,” Clarke said, indicating legal issues that held Metro back had been resolved. He said the D.C. government is printing the tickets.

Council member Charles Allen pushed back, saying Metro already had the civil enforcement capacity but that “it hasn’t been exercised.” Clarke disagreed.

“We are just about to receive those tickets from the District,” Clarke said, adding that Metro had tickets from other jurisdictions in the region. “Until we receive those [from D.C.], we have had no ability to do civil enforcement.”

Clarke said the agency would launch a campaign ahead of November in the hope Metro can discourage fare evasion before the agency begins to ramp up enforcement.

“Nothing is free, but we could have free fares. That is a policy decision this region could make and decide to fund,” he said. “My job is to run the system as it is, and right now fare revenue accounts for a component of our revenue to run the system.”

Clarke said transit officials worked on a revamped transit police deployment plan that includes “way more officers on trains, on buses, on bus stations and rail stations with higher visibility across different times of the day.

He described the transit agency’s new customer experience liaisons as civilian workers tasked with giving people directions and being the “eyes and ears” of the agency. Metro is also hiring what Clarke called mental health crisis intervention specialists, trained to help people who are experiencing mental health episodes.

He called the changes are part of the agency’s “multi-spectrum approach to public safety.” Other changes will include increased lighting and video screens that show riders they are on camera.

“The idea is you are being watched," he said. “Please respect the community’s transit system, don’t do bad behavior on this system.”

