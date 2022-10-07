EPA targets lead airplane fuel, citing children living near runways

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Environmental Protection Agency on Friday took a major step toward finding that lead in aviation fuel endangers public health, citing the risk to hundreds of thousands of young children who live near airport runways. 10 steps you can take to lower your carbon footprint ArrowRight Environmentalists first petitioned the agency to make an “endangerment finding” 16 years ago, prompting further examination of the risks and protracted legal action, but the agency hadn’t proposed doing so until Friday.

“Aircraft that use leaded fuel are the dominant source of lead emissions to air in the country,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement. “Exposure to lead can cause irreversible and lifelong health effects.”

If the EPA’s proposed endangerment finding is finalized next year — after months of public comment — the agency said it would move to issue new emission standards that, working with the Federal Aviation Administration, could affect a broad swath of the nation’s general aviation industry.

While lead gasoline has been banned for most uses for decades, much of the nation’s vast but aging fleet of small aircraft runs on fuel containing added lead, which increases octane and prevents problems with piston-powered aircraft engines, the EPA said. Piston-powered aircraft produce 70 percent of the total lead emitted into the air nationwide, the EPA said.

The agency said 363,000 children age 5 and younger live within 500 meters of an airport runway, and cited two studies that “reported increased blood lead levels in children with increasing proximity to airports.” “There is a potential for substantial implications for children’s health,” according to the EPA’s regulatory filing.

Marcie Keever, program director for Friends of the Earth, which petitioned for the endangerment finding in 2006, said the group is “pleased that the EPA has finally acknowledged what’s been true for decades: there is no safe level of lead for the communities burdened by general aviation pollution.”

The removal of lead-based fuel could lead to disruptions for thousands of pilots and others. The EPA noted that piston-powered planes “play an important role in transportation in the U.S., particularly in Alaska,” and that it and the FAA would work with stakeholders “to determine the appropriate subsequent regulatory actions.”

Eric Blinderman, a spokesman for the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, which advocates for the general aviation industry, said it is reviewing the EPA action.

The association previously argued that lead has been needed in fuel because most general aviation aircraft “were designed to operate with fuel formulated to prevent damaging engine detonation that can result in a sudden engine failure.” Moving to “an unleaded high-octane fuel that meets the need of the entire fleet is complex, but progress is being made,” it said.

The FAA said in a statement Friday that in September it “cleared the way for an unleaded aviation fuel to be used throughout the nation’s fleet of piston-powered aircraft — a major step forward.” It said that it is pressing ahead with an initiative to develop new fuels, as well as the networks needed to refine and distribute them, and that its priority is safety.

The EPA pointed to FAA forecasts showing that the consumption of leaded airplane fuel is expected to total 185 million gallons in 2026 and 179 million gallons in 2041.

