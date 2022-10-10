Protesters who shut down Beltway arrested after demanding Biden declare climate emergency

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Protesters who shut down the Beltway’s inner loop were arrested Monday near the U.S. 29/Colesville Road interchange after demanding that President Biden declare a climate emergency. Climate advocates wearing yellow vests sat and stood in the highway, blocking all inner loop lanes around 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to live traffic footage. By about 11:20 a.m., all lanes had reopened, according to the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operation Coordination Program. Seven people were arrested at the scene and taken to the Montgomery County Detention Center for processing, said Ron Snyder, a Maryland State Police spokesman.

It was one of several demonstrations by members of the climate advocacy group Declare Emergency, whose protesters often block traffic in the region, resulting in arrests. On Friday, members of the group briefly shut down southbound Interstate 395, and a D.C. police spokesman said three people were arrested.

Thirteen climate advocates with Declare Emergency were also sentenced to four days in jail on Sept. 30 after being arrested July Fourth for blocking all lanes and both shoulders of the Beltway’s inner loop at the U.S. 29/Colesville Road exit. They were released Oct. 3, said Mark Goldstone, an attorney for the protesters.

Those activists ranged in age from 27 to 73 and came from cities as far as Vancouver, Wash., and as close as the District, according to online court records.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

