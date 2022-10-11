Judge to consider whether to save Potomac River bridge for cyclists

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland officials plan to open a new Potomac River crossing Thursday, a date that is months ahead of schedule for a $463 million project. That timeline might normally be a cause for celebration, but the date was only disclosed amid a legal battle over the fate of an 82-year-old parallel crossing that bike advocates hope to save.

A trio of bike and trail advocacy organizations filed suit last month alleging late design changes to the new bridge that eliminated a bike and pedestrian path violated environmental review laws. They asked a federal judge preserve the old Governor Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge so it can be studied as an alternative for pedestrians and cyclists.

Lawyers for the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA), with the backing of the U.S. Department of Transportation, say demolition is set to begin as soon as the new bridge opens and that bike groups waited too long to go to court. But in court papers filed Monday, lawyers for the advocacy organizations argued the demolition schedule had not been consistent and that recent public statements from Maryland officials suggested it was months away.

“These statements reflect a rapidly changing demolition plan and timeline and demonstrate that MDTA is proceeding with removing the decking on the bridge to prevent any future efforts to repurpose the Historic Nice Bridge without a clear plan in place,” they wrote.

The future of the old bridge now falls to U.S. District Judge Deborah L. Boardman, who on Tuesday afternoon will consider whether to stop the demolition at the 11th-hour, which the state says would cost taxpayers $21,500 each day. The dispute stretches back years, part of a battle over how to accommodate non-drivers on a major river crossing 30 miles south of Washington that was designed to last century.

The initial plans for the bridge called for a separated bike and pedestrian crossing, but the idea was abandoned in 2019 as a cost-savings measure. Instead, bicyclists will need to share a lane with cars and trucks — an approach advocates say is too dangerous and which makes no provision for pedestrians.

In the lawsuit filed in late September, the advocacy groups alleged the 2019 design changes weren’t properly evaluated under federal and state environmental laws. The new bridge is complete, but the groups argue Boardman could still order Maryland to preserve the old bridge — an approach that has the backing of federal lawmakers.

In court papers filed Saturday, lawyers for Maryland said the advocacy groups’ plans for the old bridge would never come to fruition.

“[The] Plaintiffs’ plan for the old bridge is unworkable, unaffordable, and potentially unsafe, as [the] Defendants thoroughly explained to the Plaintiffs and other members of the public years ago,” they wrote, saying demolition crews are assembled and “contract delay fees” could reach $21,500 each day to keep it open.

Officials at the U.S. Department of Transportation delayed approval of a $200 million loan for the bridge last year as they pushed the state for information about the bike path that was removed from plans.

But in court papers also filed Saturday, federal lawyers urged the judge to allow the demolition to move forward this week, saying the advocacy group’s claims were a disagreement about the best design for the crossing and didn’t amount to a violation of environmental review laws.

“[The] Plaintiffs waited until the new bridge was complete and just days before the demolition of the old bridge is set to begin to seek emergency relief,” they wrote. “[The] Plaintiffs should not benefit from an alleged emergency created by their own choices regarding the timing of this lawsuit.”

State and federal lawyers for the U.S. Transportation Department both argued that the separate bike and pedestrian path would have been a minor element of the bridge’s design, one that the state said would only have been used for a tiny fraction of the 7 million annual crossings. Federal lawyers argued the official “purpose and need” of the bridge related only to traffic issues and that “a bike and pedestrian lane does not further any of those purposes.”

Asked when the decision was made to open the bridge this week, Kelly Melhem, a spokeswoman for the Maryland Transportation Authority, said last week the agency wouldn’t comment on pending litigation and that the agency would “provide appropriate notice to the media and the public regarding opening activities for the new Nice/Middleton Bridge.”

On Monday, the bridge project’s website continued to say it would open in early 2023.

