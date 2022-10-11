Opponents sue over Maryland plan to add toll lanes to Beltway, I-270

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Maryland chapter of the Sierra Club and three other groups filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against a state plan to widen Interstate 270 and part of the Capital Beltway with toll lanes, saying the proposal's environmental analysis was "deficient."

The lawsuit asks that the U.S. District Court in Maryland vacate the project's federal environmental approval and prevent the state "from taking further steps to finance, build and operate the project until they fully comply" with federal environmental law.

Federal highway officials approved Maryland’s environmental study of the toll lanes proposal in August “without disclosing crucial information about their conclusion that the project would reduce traffic congestion,” the lawsuit says. Government officials also “refused to examine key threats to public health and historic sites,” according to the 46-page filing.

The lawsuit has been expected, as court action on environmental grounds is common for large infrastructure projects. Project opponents also have argued since Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) first announced the plan in 2017 that expanding highways promotes auto-dependent sprawl and exacerbates climate change.

In addition to the state chapter of the Sierra Club, the lawsuit was filed by Friends of Moses Hall, the National Trust for Historic Preservation and the Natural Resources Defense Council. It was filed against the Federal Highway Administration and the Maryland Department of Transportation, as well as top federal and state highway officials. Officials with the highway administration and MDOT didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit says the proposal threatens two historical sites: the Morningstar Moses Cemetery in Cabin John and Plummers Island, a research site for the Washington Biologists’ Field Club along the Potomac River below the American Legion Bridge.

“This harmful and unnecessary project would increase air pollution while saddling drivers with millions of dollars in new tolls and failing to address the region’s traffic woes,” the Sierra Club’s Maryland chapter said.

Under Hogan’s plan, the state would partner with a private concessionaire that would finance the lanes, build them and operate them for 50 years, in exchange for keeping most of the toll revenue. The project would add two toll lanes in each direction to both highways, though one of the I-270 toll lanes would be converted from a carpool lane. The regular lanes would remain free.

The first segment would include the Beltway between the Virginia side of a new and expanded American Legion Bridge and the exit for Old Georgetown Road in Bethesda, and then up I-270 to near I-370. The northern section of I-270 between I-370 and Frederick is undergoing a separate federally required environmental analysis.

This is a breaking story that will be updated.

