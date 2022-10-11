Montgomery growth plan to move forward amid planning agency turmoil

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Montgomery County Council will move ahead with a controversial long-term growth plan as the county’s planning agency faces turmoil at the top, the council’s president said Tuesday. “It is our intent to continue to go forward,” council President Gabe Albornoz (D-At Large) said at the council’s final work session on the plan, known as Thrive 2050.

The council is expected to approve the plan Oct. 25.

Some opponents have said on social media that Thrive 2050, which will guide growth in the county for the next 30 years, should be put on hold amid upheaval in the Montgomery planning department’s leadership.

On Friday, the county’s planning board fired director Gwen Wright without citing a reason, three months before she was set to retire. Wright, who had led the agency since mid-2013, said in an interview that she was fired for publicly defending the board’s chair, Casey Anderson.

Anderson was recently docked a month’s pay after an investigation found that he had kept and served alcohol in his agency office. Anderson, who had apologized for the alcohol, recused himself from the vote about Wright’s termination.

The council, which appoints the planning board, held a closed-door meeting about Wright’s firing Monday afternoon.

At its Tuesday morning work session, Albornoz began the discussion by saying, “I’m just going to address the elephant in the room.”

Wright, who had been listed on the agenda as an “expected attendee,” was not there. In her place was acting planning director Tanya Stern, along with Anderson.

“The council has been asked whether we should continue moving forward with Thrive 2050 in light of what has transpired over the last few weeks” at the planning department, Albornoz said.

The plan, which has been in the works since mid-2019, had involved a “record” amount of public communication, Albornoz said, referring to multiple council meetings and a consultant being hired to increase outreach to lower-income residents and communities of color.

“This document is long overdue, and it will never be perfect in the eyes of everyone in the public,” Albornoz said. “We have done our best to strike a responsible balance based on the feedback and input we have heard. What has occurred within the planning department, in our opinion at this time, does not impact our ability to wrap up this important document.”

County planners and supporters say the plan will increase the amount of housing for residents at all income levels. They say it also will help the county grow and attract economic development in an environmentally sustainable way by focusing growth in “activity centers” and along transit lines.

Opponents say some of the policies in the plan would undermine the quality of life in their suburban neighborhoods by encouraging too much dense development, which would add to traffic congestion, school crowding and flooding from storm water runoff.

