As infrastructure money flows, Buttigieg’s choices will shape U.S. for generations

FERNLEY, Nev. — Roy Edgington Jr. was nervous to take a call from a member of the president’s Cabinet. But when the mayor of this western Nevada city learned the transportation secretary had been a mayor himself, he began to feel at ease: The only difference between two mayors, he reasoned, was the number of zeros they wrote on their checks.

And right now, Fernley was looking to Washington for a lot of zeros.

This desert city of 23,000 outside Reno wanted $25 million for a road and bridge — complete with bike lanes — over a rail line, which local leaders hoped would spur activity at a logistics hub and spare commuters from crippling traffic. Pete Buttigieg called to congratulate the city on winning the grant. A week later, he presented Edgington, whose mayoral post is nonpartisan, with an oversized check.

“To make the most of a logistics district, you need good transportation infrastructure, the right roads for trucks, the right connections for freight trains,” Buttigieg said. “And that’s why this project is so vital.”

It is at spots like this — where dignitaries gathered in the summer heat near a road that dead-ends into crash barriers — that the next phase of Buttigieg’s tenure as transportation secretary is advancing. Armed with $2 billion in grants and discretion in how to spend it, Buttigieg and his team spent months choosing the 166 communities splitting money in a program that doubled in size with the infrastructure law. The legislation, which passed with bipartisan support nearly a year ago to upgrade the nation’s roads, bridges, pipes, ports and other public works, handed the Transportation Department $120 billion in discretionary spending through new or expanding programs.

The $1 trillion law is at the core of the administration’s efforts to rebuild the country, giving huge sums to bridges and highways while setting the nation on a path to widespread electric car usage, better passenger rail service, more reliable buses and safer routes for walking and cycling. The Transportation Department also has prized programs that benefit social justice and climate goals, clashing with Republican lawmakers and state officials who say new federal goals are restricting their choices.

The vast majority of transportation money that originates in Washington is allocated to states, which have final say in how it is spent, but the infrastructure law offers new discretion and billions of dollars to an administration with its own set of priorities. Programs like the one funding the Fernley project let Buttigieg intervene directly in potentially thousands of communities, giving him immense power to alter the national landscape for generations.

Buttigieg, whose presidential campaign at age 37 elevated him to Democratic Party stardom, is also considered a contender in 2024 and beyond. His months-long infrastructure rollout grants a cross-country platform largely unmatched by possible future rivals.

Fernley was the third of six stops Buttigieg packed into a week as he doled out money.

“There’s never been such a dynamic and fertile time to work on this because of the resources we have with the president’s package,” he said in an interview while riding along Interstate 80 to the Reno airport, where a government jet was waiting to whisk him to the next stop.

Buttigieg had expected his time as secretary to be broken into two phases: The first would be getting the infrastructure law through Congress, the second would be putting its new resources to work. Instead, there was a lengthy middle phase of preparing to spend the money, the bureaucratic work of hiring new employees for a growing federal agency and sifting through thousands of applications for grants from communities like Fernley.

A year later, rollout felt nationwide

Since taking the helm of a 54,000-employee agency about half the size of his South Bend, Ind., hometown, Buttigieg has faced snarled supply chains, a narrowly averted strike by railroad unions and a wave of consumer dissatisfaction with the airline industry — all while becoming the father of twins.

“At the beginning, it’s like being shot out of a cannon: The enormity of your own agency, the sweep of your responsibilities,” Buttigieg said.

But it’s the infrastructure law that likely will define Buttigieg’s tenure. The Transportation Department has gone from an annual budget of less than $90 billion before the pandemic to $140 billion this year, growth that was driven mostly by the infrastructure law. Much of the new funding from the law flows through long-established programs that pass money to state transportation departments, but it also created dozens of new programs to pay for jobs both big — like repairing the nation’s 44,000 dilapidated bridges — and small, such as ensuring salmon can swim under Pacific Northwest roads.

The process of setting up those programs, then deciding how to spend the money, stalled a sense of progress on one of the administration’s biggest achievements. Now that projects are being selected, the rollout is being felt in communities far from Washington.

The Transportation Department’s expanded goals diverge from some predecessors, rankling Republicans. Whether through infrastructure funding or other methods, it wants to help reshape the nation’s transportation and transit networks, rethink what it means to have safe roads, reduce carbon emissions and invest equitably in communities that were overlooked or harmed by the building of highways in the 20th century.

Buttigieg has made 50 trips domestically since being confirmed as secretary in February 2021 while visiting 31 states, according to his office. President Barack Obama’s first transportation secretary Ray LaHood, who also traveled widely, said such visits offer a chance to meet local leaders and learn about their goals — information that can help to influence decisions made back in Washington.

“There’s nothing better than putting eyes on” a project in person, he said.

Buttigieg’s summer tour took him to Fontana, Calif., to announce a $15 million grant aimed at increasing safety for students who bike and walk to school. He visited ports in Los Angeles and Tampa, highlighting investments designed to create jobs and ease cargo shipping. He joined President Biden at the Detroit Auto Show while touting the administration’s work to promote electric cars.

The next day in Detroit, Buttigieg delivered a $105 million grant to help fill in a highway dug through a Black neighborhood. While in Tulsa to announce funding for a road project, he toured the site of the Tulsa Race Massacre, where White residents burned a Black neighborhood a century ago and killed hundreds of people.

“It’s just a chance, I guess, to engage with the stories of communities that I would never otherwise have had a chance to see or certainly to directly work with,” he said in an interview. “That’s a really powerful thing.”

Buttigieg has also encouraged states to use federal highway funding — typically spent on new or expanded roads — for projects like bus stops or other transit infrastructure.

Federal transportation officials face limits on their ability to influence which projects are funded and how they are built. The infrastructure law was the product of delicate negotiations between Republicans and Democrats in the Senate, and while it includes new environmental programs, Democratic lawmakers jettisoned some of their carbon reduction priorities to lock in enough votes.

When Buttigieg’s department has tried to push its priorities in other ways — notably, encouraging states not to expand highways but to fix what they have first — he has faced criticism from state leaders and Republican lawmakers who argued that local flexibility leads to better spending decisions.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), one of the lead architects of a road funding bill that formed a cornerstone of the infrastructure package, said that kind of fix-it-first policy was specifically left out of the law, adding that it’s Buttigieg’s job to implement the legislation, not rewrite it.

“He and the administration and the Department of Transportation have been putting their own spin for how they think projects should go,” Capito said.

At a recent hearing of the Senate’s Environment and Public Works Committee, Jim Tymon, executive director of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, said Buttigieg had been a good ambassador for the transportation industry. But he also urged Buttigieg to ensure the states have the flexibility to design their own transportation systems.

“It’s really been the foundation on which the federal transportation programs have been built over the last 50, 60 years,” Tymon said.

Better funded than his predecessors

On paper, the priorities of the Transportation Department are nearly identical to those spelled out at the beginning of the Obama administration. Some grant programs that were boosted by the infrastructure law have their roots in initiatives from that era. The difference, LaHood said, is cash: “We had nowhere near the money they have,” he said.

Buttigieg’s deputy, Polly Trottenberg, who also served under Obama, said the department’s focus on job creation, the environment and equity is even sharper now — with a high-profile leader and the financial resources to match those ambitions.

Buttigieg’s early financial decisions show a contrast with those of his predecessors, who often prioritized the nation’s expanding road network.

Yonah Freemark, a transportation researcher at the Urban Institute, said there is a striking difference between the kinds of transportation projects the Biden administration has chosen to fund using money it directly controls compared with officials under President Donald Trump. In particular, he noted an emphasis on projects intended to help pedestrians and cyclists.

For the program being used in Fernley, known as RAISE, about 10 percent of the money will fund roadway expansions, according to an analysis by Freemark. That figure was more than 40 percent in the last year of the Trump administration. Almost 70 percent of the funding this year is going to projects that will benefit pedestrians, cyclists and transit.

Applicants for the grants have incorporated changes within projects to catch the administration’s eye and meet new criteria. Even the road in Fernley, designed with vehicles in mind, will have bike lanes.

Anthony Foxx, LaHood’s successor as transportation secretary, said instilling those criteria could bring long-term changes as future projects are developed with current goals in mind.

“You start to change the thinking of these state and local partners,” he said.

Tracking the impact of infrastructure money passed on to states is difficult — a challenge Buttigieg said his team is grappling with. The infrastructure law created new environmental programs and dedicated money to create a network of electric vehicle chargers, but much of the funding comes with few strings attached, leaving states free to spend it in the way they choose.

Liberal transportation advocates have largely supported how Buttigieg has used resources at his disposal. The Detroit project, for example, was not funded using a dedicated program for reconnecting communities but with a much larger program originally designed to ease the movement of freight.

Amid his travels, Buttigieg has also been a fixture on television, with 175 national broadcast appearances, about 350 local media appearances and another 200 with specialized publications since he became transportation secretary.

Fellow Democrats praise him for deftly handling appearances on Fox News. But Charlamagne tha God, a host of the nationally syndicated “The Breakfast Club” radio show, credited Buttigieg for also making time for his audience, which he described as heavily Black and Brown listeners.

“He does it when he doesn’t have to,” Charlamagne said.

Trottenberg, who formerly led the New York City Department of Transportation, said she has watched Buttigieg turn his wonky policy work into terms the public can relate to.

Keeping mum on the future

Buttigieg, who is mentioned as a possible presidential candidate in 2024, has said little about what might lie ahead in his own future. A New Hampshire poll showed Buttigieg was Democratic primary voters’ top choice for president. He has repeatedly said he is focused on serving Biden, and in an interview, sidestepped questions about any future ambitions.

Whether he runs again, Buttigieg is in demand as a leading figure in the party. He was the headline speaker at the New Hampshire Democratic Party’s annual Eleanor Roosevelt Dinner. Ray Buckley, chairman of the state party, said members see him as the future of the party, even if that’s not in 2024.

“With his age, it could be 20 years from now,” he said.

Buttigieg’s prominence also makes him a target for Republicans and conservative media figures. When he took parental leave after adopting twins last summer, he was criticized for being away from work — a reaction that he said caught him by surprise.

The twins were born premature and Buttigieg’s son had a health crisis in his early months. Buttigieg said even with the support he had, it took a year to balance fatherhood and his responsibilities at work.

“There were times when I had to step away from the bedside of my hospitalized two-month-old child on life support to go get on a Zoom to call a senator about supply chains,” he said.

While on tour to discuss the infrastructure law at the end of this summer, echoes of Buttigieg’s presidential campaign were evident. In Fernley, Greg Evangelatos, a planning consultant, wore a Buttigieg 2020 button on his lapel, saying “he’s the smartest guy we’ve got.”

Buttigieg, too, did not shy away from the campaign travel comparisons, telling the crowd: “I’m certainly having some flashbacks.”

The difference now, though, is he was not foraging for votes in this deep-red part of Nevada.

“Of the many people I had wonderful conversations with just now, I don’t know who’s a Democrat, who’s a Republican in that group,” he said. “I just know that people care about their community.”

