Metro makes case for funding as regional leaders point to federal government

Metro’s prospects for replacing hundreds of millions of dollars in fare revenue that vanished during the pandemic appeared to be waning as stimulus money runs dry, particularly as weary elected officials watch the agency struggle during a year-long train shortage. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight In recent days though, Metro has escalated its sense of urgency in finding more revenue, trying to make the case to regional leaders that it can’t move forward alone. The transit agency took the first step this month, saying it will increase enforcement of fare evasion to stanch a $40 million leak — a move that eased tensions with political leaders who were hesitant to offer more money.

Some of those same local leaders are responding with a plan of their own: Convince the federal government, whose workforce is Metro’s largest customer base, to subsidize the system’s operational costs. Unlike the local and state jurisdictions that fund Metro, federal money goes only to the agency’s capital budget but not to its separate operating budget — a distinction local officials have long said is inequitable.

“Metro moves the federal government workforce,” said Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis Randall (D), whose county is expected to get Metrorail service later this year. “If the federal government’s workforce is not being moved, then unemployment checks are not going out, Social Security checks are not going out, Medicaid, veterans’ benefits, all those things. A well-run Metro benefits the entire country.”

One year after a Blue Line derailment deepened a fiscal hole created by the pandemic, Metro appears no closer to climbing out. The transit agency expects to survive the next year mostly unscathed through federal stimulus money, but has sent warning flares in recent days about a future without more dedicated revenue. It comes as a shift to telework and the removal of half the agency’s rail fleet have cut ridership, created long waits for trains and decimated its finances.

Metro, the nation’s third-largest transit system, remains mired in a federal safety investigation that began last October with the discovery of a wheel defect that sidelined its 7000-series cars. The train shortage has led to waits that have frustrated riders returning to offices, while transit leaders say it has dampened fare revenue as nearly $2.4 billion in federal coronavirus relief aid begins to disappear.

Transit officials project a nearly $185 million shortfall in the fiscal year that begins July 2023, with to gap widening to $500 million and more in subsequent years. Without additional funding or ridership returning to pre-pandemic levels, Metro could be forced to make drastic cuts.

On Wednesday, Metrorail reached a pandemic-era high of more than 300,000 daily trips, still about 45 percent of the system’s average in October 2019.

The increasing demand, combined with an inability to boost train capacity, has led to overcrowding at peak travel periods. Elected officials have openly questioned Metro’s ability to manage the system amid recurring safety issues, upticks in crime and a rise in fare evasion.

Metro general manager Randy Clarke inherited most of the problems when he joined the agency in July. While meeting with regional leaders, he has expanded customer service hours, ordered a more transparent shift in the agency’s social media messages and announced the start of stepped-up fare evasion enforcement amid a pandemic-era rise in nonpaying riders.

Those early changes have boosted stability during a tumultuous period for the transit agency and have made an impression on regional leaders, clearing a table for the more difficult discussions ahead: getting more money into Metro’s dwindling coffers.

Clarke said that while ending a train shortage is Metro’s top priority in the short term, the agency is also planning for a future that maintains pre-pandemic service levels. Regional leaders and riders have overwhelmingly indicated they don’t want Metro to make service cuts, Clarke said, while adding that Metro has about a year before looking at drastic scenarios to save money.

“We should have a big conversation as a region where we want Metro to be, and then we’ll figure out how to fund that,” Clarke said in an interview.

Former and current Metro board members have floated ideas, such as raising or restructuring fares, passing a regional tax or asking the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia jurisdictions to contribute more. One idea increasingly being floated by leaders is requesting more help from the federal government, which contributes to Metro’s capital budget but not to its operating budget.

Metro’s roughly $4.8 billion budget this year is split into two categories: operations and capital.

Money for operations, such as salaries for its 12,000-person workforce, accounts for about $2.3 billion. That bucket also includes federal coronavirus relief funding of $672.8 million this year, which has taken the place of lost fare revenue. The agency has received about $2.4 billion in federal relief funds since the start of the pandemic.

Another roughly $2.4 billion of the overall total goes toward Metro’s capital projects, which includes money for construction, vehicle replacements and other infrastructure projects. The federal government contributes $492 million in annual funding and $343 million in grant money to the capital budget, but contributes nothing to operations.

The District, Maryland and Northern Virginia jurisdictions subsidize $2.2 billion of Metro’s overall budget, including most of the system’s operating costs.

Federal officials have been hesitant to offer money for operations, citing their annual capital contributions and commuter benefits to federal workers. During a hearing earlier this year, one House member questioned why the government contributed anything to the system during a rise in telework.

But even with many federal workers at home, Metro officials say federal workers make up the single biggest group of customers.

“There needs to be more federal support immediately,” Jeff McKay (D), chair of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, said in a statement. “This is the transit system that runs our nation’s capital and the federal government.”

McKay said Metro needs to persuade Congress to support its operations by simultaneously fixing the “broken internal issues that have led to a lack of confidence from both riders and nonriders,” while also highlighting how it is taking cars off the road and spurring economic development.

Clarke said he has not endorsed any particular idea for increased funding but is open to any suggestion that would raise revenue. Regional leaders haven’t suggested any specific amount they would like the government to kick in.

The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, which facilitates regional policy discussions, said it could bring regional leaders together for discussions about Metro funding, as it has in the past.

Kanti Srikanth, the council’s deputy executive director for metropolitan planning, said the federal government’s role is one area to explore. Funding transit could be in line with the administration’s climate change goals, he said, while also ensuring transportation access for people without alternatives.

“That is a broader policy discussion that is merited,” Srikanth said.

Rep. Gerald E. Connolly (D-Va.), chairman of the House Oversight subcommittee on government operations that Metro reports to annually, has lobbied Congress for years to contribute to Metro’s operating costs. He also pointed out the federal government has doled out billions to Metro in coronavirus aid and hundreds of millions more through the infrastructure law.

Congress would need to authorize additional funding, including any new subsidy to fund Metro’s operations. Legislation would likely have to pass transportation committees in both chambers.

“I support local efforts to put [Metro] on firm financial footing,” Connolly said in a statement. “If local jurisdictions want to expand their commitment to [Metro], they certainly have a partner in the federal government, which has not always been the case.”

Key to Metro’s search for any new funding, local officials said, is to demonstrate it is correcting the issues of the past, earning public trust and taking action to boost service and end safety problems. Metro announced in recent days it plans to hire up to 20 customer service liaisons who will roam stations to help passengers.

Clarke also announced this month that Metro will step up fare evasion enforcement after more than two years of issuing no tickets for the infraction in the District. The move, widely supported by jurisdictions, has disturbed some civil rights activists and Black riders in D.C. who recall past enforcement they said included disproportionate policing of stations in primarily Black communities. Transit police can’t make fare evasion arrests in the District, which decriminalized fare evasion in 2018, but can issue civil tickets.

Addressing fare evasion was a top priority for the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission, which represents Virginia cities and counties that subsidize Metro. NVTC Executive Director Kate Mattice said the commission has been “encouraged by the increased transparency and engagement” under Clarke, who she said is “bringing a refreshing approach to communications.”

Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson (D) said addressing fare evasion is a start, but it doesn’t make up for months of deficient rail service and repeated station closures for construction projects in recent years.

Metro announced about two weeks ago the opening of its Potomac Yard station in Alexandria would be pushed back until 2023. That same day, the transit agency cited “unexpected site conditions and remediation efforts” in announcing it would extend the closure of six stations south of National Airport, including those in Alexandria.

“Before we can have an overall conversation about the Metro funding model, they have to fix the house,” Wilson said. “I think there are too many systemic problems that must be addressed by [Metro] before we could reasonably have a conversation with the taxpayers about providing additional subsidy, and I think they know that. The system is going to have to be credible for a conversation with taxpayers, and whether they like it or not, they’re not seen that way right now.”

Morning. Unfortunately we are using all available 🚇 we have for service. We are working closely with our partner Washington Metro Safety Commission for their approval to return more 7K 🚇 to service to alleviate crowding issues to provide more safe, frequent & reliable service. https://t.co/4sDkRehP1O — Randy Clarke 🚌🚊🚍 (@wmataGM) October 5, 2022

While local leaders say the timing is right for Metro to seek more money from Congress — as federal transportation policy increasingly emphasizes transit, equity and climate change — political leaders also say any funding proposal would have to wait until the November midterms, which could flip political power in the House and create longer odds for more funding.

“I find that people are willing to pay for things if they believe the dollars are being used for a good purpose and responsibly,” Maryland Del. Marc Korman (D-Montgomery County), who chairs a transportation subcommittee, wrote in an email. “Metro obviously needs to demonstrate that.”

