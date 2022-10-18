Spirit Airlines shareholders expected to vote on JetBlue merger

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Spirit Airlines shareholders are expected to vote Tuesday on whether to approve a merger with JetBlue Airways, a deal that would create the nation’s fifth-largest carrier, but one that would face intense scrutiny from federal regulators. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Analysts expect Spirit shareholders to vote to approve the merger. Executives at the two airlines said they hope to conclude the regulatory process and close the deal in the first half of 2024.

Winning shareholder approval could be the easy part for airline executives, who will need to persuade the Biden administration and some lawmakers the deal is a win for consumers. The Justice Department has taken an aggressive role in fighting deals it says will reduce competition and harm consumers, including an alliance playing out in a Boston courtroom that also involves JetBlue.

The merger agreement, announced in July, followed months of back-and-forth between the two carriers and Frontier Airlines, which announced its intention to merge with Spirit in February. That proposed deal between two carriers known for low fares seemed likely to win approval from Spirit shareholders until JetBlue made its surprise bid in April.

Spirit initially resisted JetBlue’s overtures, arguing a merger with the New York-based carrier was unlikely to win regulatory approval. But ultimately, the ultra-low-cost carrier was unable to persuade enough of its shareholders to back a merger with Frontier.

Under the terms of the deal, JetBlue would pay Spirit shareholders $33.50 per share in cash. The deal also includes a prepayment of $2.50 once shareholders approve the transaction, plus a “ticking fee” of 10 cents per month starting in January 2023.

The proposed merger comes as there are fewer players in the airline industry than years ago, the result of mergers and bankruptcies. According to the Justice Department, the top four airlines had 55 percent of the domestic air travel market in 2000, with a dozen smaller carriers competing for the rest. By 2020, the top four accounted for 81 percent of the market, with the number of smaller competitors dwindling.

JetBlue is embroiled in an antitrust suit brought by the Department of Justice and attorneys general in six states and the District of Columbia over a partnership it launched in 2021 with American Airlines. The arrangement, known as the Northeast Alliance, allows the two carriers to share jets and revenue on certain routes in the Boston and New York areas.

The carriers contend the partnership enables them to better compete with larger players, such as Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, which operate more flights in those markets. But the Justice Department argues the arrangement reduces competition and could lead to higher prices in one of nation’s busiest air corridors. The trial, which began late last month, is taking place in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts.

JetBlue executives have argued that a merger with Spirit would create an airline better equipped to compete with American, Delta, United and Southwest Airlines, which dominate the industry. Analysts say JetBlue’s aggressive pursuit of Spirit could help to accelerate its growth and potentially shield it from becoming a takeover target itself.

At a time when airlines are struggling to hire and train employees — particularly pilots — a merger would give JetBlue access to experienced aviators and also allow it to expand to key markets, including Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston, where it does not have a strong presence.

JetBlue was the fifth-busiest carrier before the pandemic, with 43 million passengers in 2019, while Spirit ranked eighth, according to Transportation Department data. Frontier was the ninth-largest airline. Frontier and Spirit combined would have eclipsed JetBlue to become the fifth-largest carrier.

If regulators prevent JetBlue and Spirit from merging, their agreement indicates JetBlue would have to pay a $70 million fee to Spirit, along with another $400 million in fees to shareholders. As an additional protection, the agreement includes the unusual ticking-fee provision.

