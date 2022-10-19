D.C.-area survey finds ‘explosion’ in telework during pandemic

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A new Washington-area commuter survey confirms what many residents have sensed for more than 2½ years: Remote work has soared during the pandemic, while workers heading to the office are driving alone more and taking transit less. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The survey, conducted between January and March by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, provides the first comprehensive data showing how the pandemic has shaped commuting around the nation’s capital, COG transportation planners said Wednesday.

Planners had expected some of the changes but were surprised at the “explosion” in telework and the “jaw-dropping” decrease in transit usage and satisfaction, said Nick Ramfos, director of COG’s Commuter Connections program. The changes, he said, were the most dramatic since the survey, which is done every three years, started in 2001.

Advertisement

The findings also highlighted long-standing concerns about how quickly — and how much — transit ridership will recover in a region plagued by some of the worst traffic congestion in the country.

“The shocking thing is how much the landscape changed in such a short time frame,” Ramfos said. “It was really a wake-up call that a lot of people are choosing to drive rather than take transit and carpool. That could really exacerbate our traffic congestion and air-quality issues. It could become a real problem.”

On a typical workday, the survey found, almost 1.5 million people, or 44 percent of the region’s workforce, worked remotely — a nearly fivefold jump since 2019, when 9 percent of the workforce said they teleworked.

Those who didn’t or couldn’t work from home benefited from those who did, as average commute times fell by six minutes, from 43 before the pandemic to 37 minutes, the survey found. Of those who commuted, 78.4 percent said they drove alone, up nearly 14 percentage points from 2019. The percentage of commuters taking a train dropped from 20 percent to 10 percent over that time, while the share riding buses declined from 6.5 percent to 4.8 percent.

More Washington-area employers have called workers back since the survey was conducted, with many on hybrid schedules of two to three days a week in the office. Traffic experts and motorists have reported less predictable traffic patterns, and often significant increases in congestion, since Labor Day.

Advertisement

Some public officials on COG’s transportation planning board, which heard the survey findings Wednesday, said hybrid workers heading to the office midweek and staying home Mondays and Fridays are taxing the region’s transportation network in new ways.

Fairfax County Supervisor James R. Walkinshaw (D-Braddock), a planning board member, suggested that federal agencies and private employers vary their in-office days to help flatten out the peaks for transit and commuter rail systems.

Virginia Railway Express, he said, is “struggling with everybody wanting to ride the train on Wednesdays and nobody wanting to ride the train on Mondays and Fridays. That creates huge inefficiencies in how you operate the system.”

The survey found walkers and cyclists were happiest with their commutes, with 90 percent saying they were satisfied. They were followed by carpoolers, lone drivers and commuter rail passengers — all at about 50 percent reporting they were satisfied.

The survey found transit riders were the least happy, with 46 percent of Metrorail riders and 44 percent of bus riders saying they were satisfied. That marked a 10 percent drop in satisfaction with Metrorail compared with three years ago and an 18 percent drop for bus systems.

Advertisement

Of those who avoided mass transit, nearly 70 percent cited pandemic-related health concerns, while 13 percent blamed limited service or schedule problems, and 12 percent said it took too long.

Metrorail ridership recently hit about 45 percent of its pre-pandemic weekday ridership, but passengers have dealt with long waits and often-crowded trains over the past year as about half the system’s fleet has remained out of service for a safety defect.

D.C. Council member Christina Henderson (D-At Large), the transportation planning board’s vice chair, called transit riders’ unhappiness “a flashing red light” for the region’s attempts to encourage transit usage.

“Even though someone may be spending 45 minutes in a car by themselves, they’re still more satisfied than someone on a bus or train,” Henderson said. “That, to me, is a problem that needs to be addressed.”

Advertisement

Those who said they worked remotely did so an average of 3.4 days per week, up from 1.2 days before the pandemic.

The vast majority of those who teleworked gave it high marks, with 86 percent saying they were productive at home, 80 percent saying they could coordinate with colleagues and 66 percent saying they could concentrate. However, 45 percent said they found it difficult to unplug from work.

Ramfos said COG will encourage Washington-area commuters to return to trains, buses and carpools by touting them as cheaper and less stressful than driving alone, even if the commute has shrunk to a couple of days a week for some.

“We have a vested interest in making sure our transit systems are first class and that people are using it,” Ramfos said. “If commuters decide they’re not going to use transit … that could spell disaster in terms of more traffic congestion.”

The survey included about 8,400 employed residents in the Washington region.

GiftOutline Gift Article