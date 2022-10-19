Metro blames regulator for possible Silver Line delay, crowding as tension grows

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Metro could open the long-delayed Silver Line extension to Dulles International Airport in time for Thanksgiving travel, but transit executives say there aren’t enough trains. Rail cars have become so crowded at times that conditions present a health hazard during the pandemic, but Metro officials say there are no other rail cars to put on the tracks.

Metro executives this week publicly detailed their frustrations for the first time with the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission over the year-long suspension of the transit agency’s 7000-series rail cars. Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said transit officials have submitted data that proves Metro can safely phase in many more cars, but the safety commission is standing between passengers and reliable service.

“With only half of our 7Ks available, we cannot meet all of the region’s needs for Metrorail,” Clarke told reporters Monday at Metro’s headquarters. “It’s simple math. As we seek crowding solutions, support increasing ridership, and work to extend service, the equation of doing more with less no longer works.”

Tensions have stewed for weeks between the transit agency and its regulator, which Metro said is extending its shortage of rail cars, passengers and fare revenue by limiting the amount of rail cars it can use based on evidence transit officials say is missing, contradictory, unsupported or not being shared. Metro has hitched its turnaround strategy to the return of the series, saying riders have grown weary of long waits amid a pandemic-era shift to telework.

Metro leaders said they are asking for clarity from the commission on how to regain the transit agency’s entire fleet for the first time since October 2021. Transit executives said the commission’s limitations run counter to an earlier decision and conflict with broader safety standards imposed on test trains that carry Metro workers.

The commission defended its work, saying it has shown Metro the steps it must take to add more cars, but that the Metro hasn’t used those data-supported approaches.

“The [safety commission] will continue to be driven by safety data and will continue to be open if Metro is interested in a collaborative, iterative process,” safety commission spokesman Max Smith said Wednesday.

Metro went public with its dispute Wednesday after another request for the use of more 7000-series trains was rejected Monday. Both agencies have also briefed members of the region’s congressional delegation, indicating that they are at an impasse.



Silver Line ⚪️ will be ready to open by Thanksgiving; specific date rests with Safety Commission concurrence on safety certification + 7K return to service. Read 👀the full release here: https://t.co/MRFdHSYjRZ #wmata #dcmetro #dmv #silverlineextension pic.twitter.com/VkEXmsUQcu — Metro (@wmata) October 19, 2022

Rep. Gerald E. Connolly (D-Va.), chairman of the House Oversight Subcommittee on Government Operations that Metro reports to annually, acknowledged the tension and said both agencies need to work toward returning the 7000-series trains. Connolly was instrumental in creating the safety commission.

“The 7000 series shutdown has been exacerbated by breakdowns in communication with the [safety commission] and a resistance to oversight within [Metro],” he said in a statement last week. “Shining a light on these problems was a primary theme of my subcommittee’s recent hearing on [Metro], and I hope in resolving these issues we can continue to see progress towards getting all 7000 series back on the tracks.”

Metro on Tuesday operated 77 trains — 61 older model trains and 16 of its 7000-series trains. Officials said they need about eight more trains to open the second phase of the Silver Line to Loudoun County. Then as ridership grows, more trains will need to be added, Metro says.

Congress created the commission in 2017 to be a watchdog of Metro’s safety protocols, coming after years of violations, train breakdowns and emergency mismanagement that culminated in the 2015 death of a passenger from smoke inhalation after a train stalled in a tunnel. Multiple federal investigations found Metro’s slow emergency response, communications breakdowns and poor coordination between subway workers and first responders exacerbated problems as smoke poured into a packed train during an electrical fire.

The event led to the Federal Transit Administration overseeing Metrorail safety in fall 2015, replacing a committee of representatives from the District, Maryland and Virginia known as the Tri-State Oversight Committee. It disbanded after Congress and federal officials determined the panel was ineffective.

The FTA relinquished control after Congress created the safety commission, empowering it with the ability to issue orders like the one that suspended Metro’s 7000-series trains. The commission began oversight in 2019 and has released 13 audits, more than a dozen “official actions” — which can include orders — and more than 100 rulings that require corrective action plans.

The safety commission is led by chairman Christopher Hart, who chaired the National Transportation Safety Board between 2014 and 2017; and chief executive David L. Mayer, who was the first chief safety officer of New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority and a former managing director of the NTSB. Commission board members include former members of federal transit or railroad agencies.

Tensions between Metro and the commission emerged quickly.

In its first year it released a scathing audit of Metro’s rail operations center (ROCC), calling it a “toxic workplace” in which employees were bullied, racially and sexually harassed, and told by managers to ignore authorities and operating procedures. The audit also indicated Metro’s then-vice president of rail services “told controllers not to talk to [auditors], to resist required corrective actions, and to paint a rosy picture of the ROCC for an internal Metrorail transformation team.”

Metro denied the claims and launched an internal investigation, hiring a law firm to conduct an independent investigation. That investigation cleared the former employee, who is no longer with Metro.

In a more recent case, Mayer told safety commissioners during a meeting last month that the federal investigation into the 7000 series unearthed a 2015 report from a Metro engineering consultant. The consultant had studied wheel movements in Metro’s fleet and cited problems with the assembly of wheels, axles and “restraining rails,” which distribute the force generated when trains negotiate curves.

The report raised fresh questions about the safety of Metro’s tracks and whether tracks contributed to the wheel defect. Mayer also said Metro began dealing with wheel movements longer than it had publicly disclosed — as well as on older models of cars. He also indicated current Metro engineers had been unaware of the 2015 report.

Metro pushed back on Mayer’s comments, saying the transit agency willingly provided the NTSB with the report.

“We respect the safety commission and its goal and its oversight, and hopefully it will stay focused on that and [in] working with the team,” Metro Board Chairman Paul C. Smedberg said during a September news conference. “I know our team has done a lot of work with them over the last four or five years to create a very cooperative working relationship, and I think that’s all that needs to be said.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

