Montgomery council receives 128 applications for interim planning board

The county council is considering applicants to serve as temporary planning board members after the entire board resigned Oct. 12 amid scandals

October 19, 2022 at 8:33 a.m. EDT
The Montgomery County Planning Board that resigned en masse on Oct. 12, from left: Vice Chair Partap Verma, Commissioner Tina Patterson, Chair Casey Anderson, and board members Gerald R. Cichy and Carol Rubin. (Montgomery County Planning Board)

The Montgomery County Council has received 128 applications from residents seeking to serve as temporary planning board members after the entire five-member board resigned last week amid scandals.

The county council plans to interview finalists at its meeting Tuesday and appoint the interim board Oct. 27, council spokeswoman Sonya Healy said. Those members will serve until a new county council that will be elected in November and sworn in in December selects a permanent board. The application deadline was 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The entire board resigned Oct. 12 at the council’s insistence after weeks of scrutiny that started after an internal investigation found that the board’s chair had kept and shared alcohol in his agency office and that two members had accepted a drink from him. Allegations followed that the chair had created a “toxic” workplace environment by using misogynistic language and that another board member had concocted those allegations to get the chair’s job.

Four members abruptly fired the planning department’s nationally recognized director without explanation a day after she defended the board’s chair to a local TV station.

The board, which is considered highly influential in a county where development and land-use issues often dominate political discussion, approves individual development proposals. It also recommends to the council detailed master plans that determine how communities should grow and manages the county’s park system.

Council members have said they will seek interim board members who represent the county’s racial and ethnic diversity, as well as residents who are from different parts of the county and have experience in land-use planning.

The board oversees 955 planning and parks department employees and the agencies’ combined $150 million annual operating budgets. The chair’s job, which is full-time, pays $215,000 annually, while part-time members make $30,000.

