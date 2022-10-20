Metro submits revised request for more trains one day after public dispute

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

One day after a feud between Metro and its regulator spilled into public view, the transit agency submitted a revised request Thursday for more rail cars to relieve overcrowding and open the newly finished Silver Line extension.

The amended request came after the flare-up between Metro and the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission attracted congressional inquiries over how the transit agency could end a year-long train shortage. Metro's 7000-series rail cars have been suspended for more than a year because of a wheel defect that was found in several cars during a federal derailment investigation.

The revised request includes many of the same terms Metro sought in its request submitted a week ago: no limits on the number of trains in use each day and longer intervals between wheel inspections. But the agency is now pledging during the first 30 days to run no more than 80 cars from a portion of the sidelined fleet that the safety commission has greater concerns about, providing data and reports during that period for review. Metro’s request indicates transit officials believe the data will alleviate the safety commission’s concerns and allow for the release of certain cars the commission has not allowed Metro to use.

The safety commission has been allowing Metro to slowly phase 7000-series cars back into service since the summer under a plan that includes regular wheel screenings. Transit officials have said recent ridership increases are maxing out Metrorail’s capacity. The transit agency also announced this week that the 11.5-mile Silver Line extension to Dulles International Airport and Loudoun County is “operationally ready” but will require more trains to open.

Weekday afternoon periods when trains are overcrowded have doubled since Labor Day, Metro officials say. The transit agency has grown frustrated with the safety commission imposing restrictions on the release of the entire 7000-series fleet.

Safety commission officials said Metro has yet to submit a proposal for the cars’ full release that addresses all of their safety concerns.

The impasse became public this week after Metro announced that the second phase of the Silver Line, which is four years behind schedule, had reached completion. Transit officials said they hoped to open the extension, which includes six stations, before the Thanksgiving travel holiday but did not have enough trains.

The revised request comes three days after the safety commission rejected Metro’s request to reinstate the entire 7000-series for daily use and lengthen required wheel inspection intervals from every four days to weekly. Commission officials said Metro’s plan lacked data and was not supported by available safety information.

The revised plan submitted Thursday “incorporates the lessons learned from multiple prior plans that were developed under the oversight of the [safety commission],” a draft of the plan stated.

According to the draft, if Metro is granted provisional reinstatement of all cars with wheel checks every seven days, Metro pledges to incorporate no more than 80 cars with wheel sets that were pressed at a specific level of force in the first month, then send wheel movement and other data throughout the testing period. The cars have been linked to more wheel movements than those with wheel sets that were pressed at a higher level of force — a modification Metro ordered in 2017 while in the middle of its contract with builder Kawasaki Rail.

Five business days after providing the last of the data and analysis to the safety commission, Metro proposes to use the full fleet of 7000-series cars with no restrictions, except for weekly wheel measurements. The plan does not say what would happen if the data shows problems.

If Metro engineers determine they can lengthen the interval between inspections beyond a week, the transit agency would give the safety commission documentation and data supporting the change, the proposal said.

“While we believe our original plan is safe and data-driven, in the spirit of collaboration and transparency we submitted an alternative plan today that we look forward to working with the WMSC to return 7K trains to service,” Metro spokeswoman Kristie Swink Benson said in a statement.

In a tweet, the safety commission said a technical team has “immediately begun to review this plan.”

The WMSC has just received from WMATA a proposed revision to Metrorail's 7000 Series Return to Service plan. As with each of WMATA's past proposals, the WMSC technical team has immediately begun to review this plan based on available data. — Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (@MetrorailSafety) October 20, 2022

The dispute between the two agencies led to Virginia Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine, both Democrats, to meet with leaders of both agencies on Thursday, when Warner and Kaine told the agencies to better cooperate, said Warner spokeswoman Rachel Cohen.

Both senators have told the agencies that opening the Silver Line is a top priority. The extension has long been a cornerstone of economic development plans for Northern Virginia.

Metro is currently operating rail service using 77 trains on weekdays, including 16 of its 7000-series trains, which consist of eight rail cars. The transit agency is allowed to use up to 20 trains from the sidelined fleet, but Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said the logistics involved in bringing the trains into a yard every four days and the time it takes to measure the distances between wheels on every axle manually make it impossible to reach the limit.

Clarke had said he is seeking a minimum of eight additional trains to relieve overcrowding and open the Silver Line.

