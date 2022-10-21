The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Northbound I-270 closed in Frederick County for truck crash

By
October 21, 2022 at 12:12 p.m. EDT

Northbound lanes of Interstate 270 were closed Friday in Frederick County after a single-vehicle crash involving a truck, officials said.

The crash occurred before 11:30 a.m. south of Frederick at the Baker Valley Road overpass.

Northbound lanes were being diverted to MD-80. Southbound lanes were briefly closed for a medical helicopter to land, according to the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program.

Northbound delays were approaching six miles, while southbound delays reached three miles before one lane reopened.

