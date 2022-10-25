Vulgar anti-Biden signs over Capital Beltway draw complaints

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A protester has been hanging vulgar anti-Democratic Party signs off a Capital Beltway overpass bridge in Montgomery County, but there's little authorities can do about the crass language being displayed to thousands of passing motorists below.

“At this time no enforcement action has been taken,” said Maryland State Police spokeswoman Elena Russo.

The Maryland State Highway Administration did not respond to requests for comment.

Shaun Porter, 43, who lives in the Hagerstown area, posted a video to his YouTube channel Monday that appears to show him and another man confronting a state crew that initially sought to remove the banners. After appearing to consult with their office by phone, the crew eventually left and the signs remained.

Porter said in an interview he’s trying to have fun while sharing his views, saying the crude language on the signs is intended to be eye-catching: “It’s the sizzle that sells the steak. It’s marketing.” He said he would continue to hang the banners — which attack President Biden and Democrats — through the midterm elections next month.

The First Amendment generally protects the right to protest on public property, and overpass protests are common in the Washington region, although typically with less-coarse language.

Evan Glass, vice president of the Montgomery County Council, said he shared a video of Porter’s protest with state and local transportation officials last week, who determined that Porter had a right to display the signs.

Glass said that while he respects the First Amendment, he hoped Porter and his supporters would “recognize there are families driving around the Beltway and they should want to protect kids from their obscene language.”

