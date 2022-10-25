Metro approved for more trains, opening of Silver Line by Thanksgiving

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Metro will be able to relieve overcrowding on trains and open the Silver Line extension for Thanksgiving travel under an agreement forged with its regulator, transit officials announced Tuesday. The plan for restoring suspended rail cars allows Metro unlimited usage of about 420 cars on certain lines with regular inspections, more than doubling the number of 7000-series trains the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission had previously permitted. The additional trains, Metro officials said, will allow transit officials to open the 11.5-mile Silver Line extension to Dulles International Airport before Thanksgiving, a significant milestone after four years of construction delays.

“I want to thank the Safety Commission for their collaboration on reaching this important safety milestone, so we have a clear path forward,” Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said in a statement.

The safety commission’s decision comes six days after a public spat between Metro and the commission prompted a joint meeting with Virginia Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark R. Warner, both Democrats, focused on ending a train shortage that threatened more Silver Line delays. The changes will offer a significant boost to Metro as it works to increase train frequencies while battling ridership declines and budget shortfalls.

Most of Metro’s 7000-series rail cars have been suspended since October 2021 because of a wheel defect that was found in several cars during a federal derailment investigation.

Metro has been allowed to restore some of its cars to service in recent months while conducting frequent wheel inspections, but transit officials said an influx of commuters returning to workplaces, combined with the planned opening of the Silver Line, was testing capacity limits. Ridership has hit pandemic-era highs in recent days, although it’s still about 45 percent of 2019 levels.

“Metro leaders welcomed the concurrence today of the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission to gradually return all 7000-series rail cars to passenger service,” Metro Board Chair Paul C. Smedberg said in a statement. “This is a win for customers, and we are grateful to Senators Warner and Kaine for their leadership to reach an agreement that will safely return more 7Ks to service.”

The commission’s decision is the first significant sign that Metro will be able to return to some semblance of normalcy amid a pandemic that drastically cut ridership and a derailment that removed most of its cars. The shortage has carved a hole in the transit agency’s budget, forcing it to look at funding alternatives or the possibility of deep cuts without a resurgence in transit use.

The breakthrough came after the transit agency submitted a revised proposal Thursday for more cars that sought no limits on the number of trains in use and longer intervals between wheel inspections. Metro had also pledged during the first 30 days to run no more than 80 cars from a portion of its sidelined fleet that the safety commission has greater concerns about, saying it would provide data for review during that period.

After days of discussions between Metro and the safety commission, it allowed Metro unlimited use only of its newest cars delivered over the past five years, which consists of about 340 of the 748 cars. Metro is limited to using up to 80 cars a day from its older set of 7000-series cars. Wheel screenings must continue every four days, the safety commission said, while the plan includes lengthening that interval to seven days after cars go through four screenings.

If the safety commission allows Metro to move to weekly inspections, the transit agency would be required to provide data from two months of inspections before the commission would consider loosening inspection requirements, according to the approved plan.

Safety officials are being more stringent with older cars in the series because their wheels were pressed to axles at a lower level of force. In 2017, about three years into Metro’s contract with builder Kawasaki Rail, transit officials asked for wheels to be pressed at a higher level of force because of issues with how car wheels were interacting with the track.

The older set of cars have been linked to more wheel movements than those with wheel sets pressed at a higher level of force, the commission said. For Metro to regain full access of all cars, the commission is requiring the review of data over four inspection cycles on cars that have operated 4,500 miles, as well as weekly vehicle and track interaction data.

While Metro expressed appreciation for the commission’s decision, Clarke has repeatedly said four-day inspection intervals prevent it from adding more trains because of the time, staffing and logistics of moving rail cars around in and out of inspections. The wheel screenings are performed by a team of workers using digital tools and can take hours per train.

Metro had been permitted to run up to 20 7000-series trains under the previous agreement, but Clarke told Metro board members last month the transit agency could only muster preparing 16 trains a day.

“We are now maxed out because the plan has multiple kinds of conditions, and one condition prevents the other condition from happening,” Clarke told board members.

Metro spokeswoman Kristie Swink Benson said in a statement Tuesday that having more rail cars available, an expansion of what lines they can run on and “aligning [rail] yard logistics” will allow Metro to add more trains than the previous plan.

Metro ran about 77 trains each weekday last week, including 16 7000-series trains. Clarke said the transit agency needed at least eight more trains to relieve overcrowding and open the Silver Line. The safety commission’s approval allows Metro to operate about 52 eight-car trains from the series.

Clarke has said it would take Metro about three weeks to coordinate with the regional bus transit system and make other preparations to open the Silver Line after the extension receives all certifications from safety commission and other officials. The extension will add six stations to the rail system and bring Metro to Loudoun County for the first time.

Metro officials had grown increasingly frustrated in recent weeks with the commission’s restrictions on the release of the entire 7000-series fleet, saying it chose limits arbitrarily, including the frequency of inspections. Safety commission officials countered that the transit agency had not submitted a proposal for their release that addressed all of their concerns.

Both sides were urged by Kaine and Warner to negotiate during a meeting with leaders of both agencies on Thursday, the same day Metro resubmitted its proposal.

“We are pleased to see a plan that will allow more 7000 series cars back on the tracks ahead of the busy holiday season,” the senators said in a joint statement Tuesday. “This plan, if carefully followed, will allow the safe and timely opening of the Silver Line to Dulles by Thanksgiving, assuming the remaining routine matters are handled diligently.”

