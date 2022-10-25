Montgomery Council approves 30-year plan for denser development

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Montgomery County Council unanimously approved a 30-year growth plan Tuesday that calls for denser development, including a proposal to allow duplexes, triplexes and small apartment buildings in neighborhoods zoned for single-family homes. The 126-page plan, known as Thrive 2050, includes broad policy goals and doesn't change zoning. However, council members have said zoning changes will be necessary to enact the plan's vision of making the Maryland suburb of 1.1. million residents more economically vital and environmentally resilient while less segregated by race and income. In addition to potential zoning changes, the policies will be enacted through master plans tailored to specific geographic areas.

Planners and council members have said Thrive, including its call for a greater mix of housing types throughout the county, will help the mostly built-out suburb absorb new residents and development by focusing compact growth around transit lines, major roads and activity centers. The vote ends a contentious three-year period for the state’s most-populous county as the proposal split residents, with both sides arguing the suburb’s quality of life was at stake.

Council president Gabe Albornoz (D-At Large) called Thrive a “challenging and complex” plan that had grown out of a “record number of public engagement opportunities” since mid-2019.

Thrive “was never going to be perfect,” Albornoz said before the vote, but the county needed to rewrite its 1964 general plan, which had been updated and refined but not comprehensively rewritten in more than 50 years.

“The quality of life that all of us have grown accustomed to … all happened by design through communities working together and previous general plans,” Albornoz said.

Opponents in the audience waved signs saying “Corruption!” and “Don’t displace us!” Some shouted “Boo!,” “Shame on you!” and “You ignored us!” when council members praised the plan, at one point prompting Albornoz to cut off the chamber’s microphones.

Thrive has drawn vocal opposition from some residents who say allowing duplexes, small apartment buildings and other denser-housing types in single-family neighborhoods would lead to more traffic congestion, a lack of parking space, crowded schools and overtaxed police and fire protection. Others, including Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D), have said it won’t ensure that developers, who will be allowed to build more homes on less land, will provide enough affordable housing for lower-income residents.

Council member Sidney Katz (D-District 3) said he initially disagreed with some elements of the plan and was concerned that opponents felt ignored. However, he said, while Thrive remained “far from perfect,” he believed the council and its staff had resolved many of its problems.

“In many ways, this document is the beginning, not the end,” Katz said. “The goals are what we need, and we must pledge that on an individual basis for each area and each neighborhood, that we will work together … to make certain that each neighborhood’s quality of life is enhanced and all are listened to.”

Elrich and some other Thrive opponents had called on the council to delay voting until a new, permanent planning board could reconsider it. All five members of the board, which sent a draft of Thrive to the council in April 2021, resigned Oct. 12 amid investigations into alleged ethics violations and misbehavior.

The council is scheduled to publicly interview 11 finalists Tuesday afternoon among 128 residents who have applied to be interim planning board members. A permanent board will be selected after a new council elected next month takes office in December.

This story will be updated.

