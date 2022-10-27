D.C. says it has ‘fallen short’ of goal to end traffic deaths

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The District on Thursday issued a report laying out new measures to improve road safety, while also acknowledging it has “fallen short” in its work to end traffic deaths by 2024, a goal Mayor Muriel E. Bowser set seven years ago. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight “Our original target of achieving zero deaths by 2024 was ambitious and has not been without its challenges,” Bowser (D) said in an update of her Vision Zero safety initiative, which aims to reduce traffic-related fatalities and severe injuries.

Fatal crashes have been trending up since Bowser made the pledge in 2015. The increase has come alongside the administration’s push for stricter traffic rules, including reduced speed limits, more speed cameras and higher fines for traffic violators.

The city recorded 40 traffic deaths last year, a 14-year high, up from 26 deaths in the year Bowser launched Vision Zero. So far this year, 26 people have been killed in traffic crashes in the city, down from 36 at the same time last year, D.C. police records show.

The Vision Zero report, issued by the District Department of Transportation, promises new actions and resources over the next two years with a focus on high-crash corridors. The plan calls for more traffic cameras, a reevaluation of speed limits in more corridors, an expansion of the DDOT traffic patrol program and the deployment of more police to school zones during arrival and dismissal times.

The Bowser administration said the city also will shift more resources and attention to address equity concerns, noting more traffic fatalities occur in wards 7 and 8, and east of the Anacostia River — areas that also have the city’s highest rates of poverty.

A Washington Post analysis earlier this year found nearly half of traffic deaths last year were in those two wards, which contain less than one-quarter of the city’s population. The Vision Zero report indicates the annual fatality rate in Wards 7 and 8 is 8.2 and 9.6, respectively, per 100,000 residents. That’s compared to wards 1 and 3, where the rates are 1.9 and 0.9, respectively.

The report noted progress in reducing fatal crashes in the past two decades after the number of traffic fatalities peaked at 69 in 2003. The city’s rate is “on par or better than other large U.S. cities,” the report said, while adding, “our progress has fallen short of our goal to achieve zero deaths by 2024, as originally planned in 2015.”

Residents and advocates for years have criticized the city’s commitment to the program, citing perceived shortcomings in the speed at which the city is embracing safety changes. Some critics say the efforts have been too focused on adding automated enforcement and fines, and in making driving conditions more difficult while yielding few benefits to pedestrians and non-drivers. Others say the city has been too slow to target aggressive drivers or redesign streets prone to speeding.

Conor Shaw, a Northeast D.C. resident and advocate for safer streets, praised Bowser’s plan Thursday for its focus on arterial roads and adding transparency about crash data. Shaw said that while the report acknowledges the challenges in reducing traffic deaths and injuries, he is encouraged the city continues to embrace the goal of eliminating them “and sets out a robust and comprehensive strategy to get there.”

“The proof is in the product — not the plan,” he said. “The actual street design changes, improved enforcement and investments in transit are what will make the difference.”

The District last month reduced speed limits from 30 mph to 25 mph on some major commuter corridors, including New York Avenue NE and Connecticut Avenue NW. Two years ago, Bowser set the default speed limit on D.C. streets at 20 mph, down from 25 mph, citing concerns about speeding and other dangerous driving behaviors.

Bowser is also pushing a modernization and expansion of the city’s automated enforcement program, promising to more than triple the number of traffic cameras by the end of next year. The cameras would target speeding, drivers who run red lights and stop signs, and those who illegally use bike and bus lanes or pass school buses.

The D.C. Council last month approved banning right turns on red lights at all intersections beginning in 2025, expanding DDOT’s actions in recent years to ban such turns at more than 100 intersections in school zones, within downtown or near bike lanes, where risks to pedestrians are highest.

The District’s renewed approach comes with a new Vision Zero website, which provides information on traffic safety projects as well as crash data. While this year’s update sets strategies over the next two years, Bowser said in the report “a comprehensive refresh” of the program is expected in 2024.

“We know our efforts must ever-evolve by applying lessons-learned and data-driven solutions, especially to our most vulnerable street users and populations,” DDOT director Everett Lott said in a statement.

