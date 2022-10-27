Street closures planned Sunday for Marine Corps Marathon

The Marine Corps Marathon will be held in person Sunday for the first time since 2019, bringing street closures across the region.
The 47th annual event was held virtually in 2020 and 2021. See Sunday’s course map here.
The following road closures are planned Sunday in Arlington.
From about 3 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
•Fort Myer Drive, from 19th Street N. to N. Meade Street
•N. Lynn Street, from 19th Street N. to N. Meade Street
•N. Moore Street, from 19th Street N. to Wilson Boulevard
•Wilson Boulevard, from N. Oak Street to Southbound Route 110
•17th Street N., from Clarendon Boulevard to N. Lynn Street
•N. Oak Street, from Clarendon Boulevard to 17th Street N.
•Northbound lanes of N. Oak Street, from Wilson Boulevard to 18th Street N.
•N. Nash Street, from Wilson Boulevard to 17th Street N.
•N. Kent Street, from 1691 N. Kent Street to Wilson Boulevard
•Fairfax Drive, from N. Pierce Street to Fort Myer Drive
•N. Meade Street, from Fairfax Drive to N. Marshall Drive
•N. Marshall Drive, from N. Meade Street to Route 110
•Southbound Route 110, from I-66 to Washington Boulevard
•Northbound Route 110, from Route 1 to I-66/Wilson Boulevard
•S. Fern Street, from 12th Street S. to Rotary Road
•S. Eads Street, from 12th Street S. to Rotary Road
•Army Navy Drive, from S. Hayes Street to 12th Street S.
•Washington Boulevard, from Route 27/Northbound I-395 split to George Washington Parkway/Boundary Channel
•I-395 South exit 8B, ramp to Route 110 North
•I-395 North slip ramp into I-395 North HOT lanes
•I-395 South HOT lanes at Route 1
•I-395 North HOT lanes at Seminary Road
•I-395 North Exit 8B to Pentagon/Route 27
•I-395 South Exit 8A to Pentagon South Parking
•Eastbound Washington Boulevard ramp to Eastbound Route 27
From about 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.:
•19th Street N., from N. Lynn Street to Fort Myer Drive
•Fort Myer Drive, from Key Bridge to Westbound Langston Boulevard
•Fort Myer Drive, from 19th Street N. to Langston Boulevard
•N. Moore Street, from 19th Street N. to Langston Boulevard
•Langston Boulevard (Eastbound lanes only), from N. Lynn Street to N. Kirkwood Road
•Spout Run Parkway (Westbound lanes only), from Langston Boulevard to George Washington Parkway
•N. Lorcom Lane, from N. Edgewood Street to Spout Run Parkway
•N. Lynn Street, from 19th Street N. to Key Bridge
•N. Rhodes Street, from Key Boulevard to Eastbound Langston Boulevard
•N. Veitch Street, from 19th Street N. to Eastbound Langston Boulevard
From about 6 a.m. to noon:
•Westbound 15th Street S., from S. Eads Street to S. Bell Street
•Ramp from Southbound Richmond Highway to 15th Street S.
•Ramp from Northbound Richmond Highway to 15th Street S.
•Southbound Richmond Highway, from Southbound I-395 to the 1200 block of Richmond Highway
From about 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
•Fort Myer Drive, from Westbound Langston Boulevard to Eastbound Langston Boulevard
•N. Nash Street, from Westbound Langston Boulevard to Eastbound Langston Boulevard
•Long Bridge Drive, from Boundary Drive to 12th Street S.
•Sixth Street S., from Long Bridge Drive to S. Ball Street
•S. Ball Street, from Sixth Street S. to 10th Street S.
•10th Street S., from Long Bridge Drive to S. Ball Street
•12th Street S., from S. Eads Street to Crystal Drive
•Crystal Drive, from 12th Street S. to 23rd Street S.
•15th Street S., from S. Bell Street to Crystal Drive
•18th Street S., from S. Bell Street to Crystal Drive
•20th Street S., from S. Bell Street to Crystal Drive
•I-395 North Exit 10A to Boundary Channel Drive
•I-395 South Exit 10A to Boundary Channel Drive
•I-395 South Exit 9 to Clark Street
Runners and spectators were being urged to use Metro, which will open at 5 a.m., or a ride-share. The closest Metro access to the start of the event is the Pentagon or Pentagon City stations.
Ride-share drop-off and pickup zones will be at three locations:
Morning events: 1100-1200 block of S. Hayes Street
Afternoon events: 1900 block of N. Lynn Street
Finish Festival: 1900 block of N. Lynn Street
The District on Thursday morning hadn’t identified which streets will be closed for the event. This post will be updated.
Transportation, commuting and the pandemic
Your memories: Dulles is turning 60. Tell us your most memorable experience.
Boeing Max: Judge rules DOJ violated rights of victims in prosecution deal
EV chargers: New stations to dot highways beginning next year
Metro: Regulator weighs request for more trains amid public dispute
Air travel: Spirit Airlines shareholders approve merger with JetBlue