Montgomery council appoints interim planning board

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Montgomery County Council appointed a former planning department staffer and a former planning board member Thursday to serve as part of a temporary planning board after the previous board resigned amid investigations into ethical lapses and misbehavior. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The two were among five residents appointed to serve until a new council elected in November selects a permanent board.

The acting members selected were Jeffrey Zyontz, a lawyer who worked for both the planning department and the Montgomery council on land use issues; Amy Presley, a former planning board member and Clarksburg activist; Cherri Branson, the county’s former procurement chief who served a year on the county council; David Hill, a former member of the Rockville Planning Commission; and Roberto Piñero, a former housing analyst for the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

Zyontz will serve as the board’s interim chair and Presley as the vice chair. The chair is a full-time position that makes $228,000 annually, while the other four members, who are part-time, are paid $30,000 annually, the council said. They were chosen from 11 finalists among 128 applicants.

Advertisement

Council president Gabe Albornoz (D-At Large) said three permanent members would be appointed by March 1, while the permanent chair and another member would be selected by June 14. Staggering the appointments would ensure continuous service as board members’ four-year terms expire, he said.

The board approves development proposals and recommends community master plans, zoning changes and land use policies to the council. It is considered highly influential because questions about how, where and how quickly development should occur often dominate political discussion in Maryland’s most-populous suburb.

Council members said the interim appointees reflected a diversity of race and ethnicity, experience and political party affiliation.

“This has been an unprecedented situation,” said council member Evan Glass (D-At Large). “Some people have even called it a crisis. But this council stepped in and acted swiftly to restore confidence in our public institutions.”

The appointments come two weeks after the entire board resigned at the council’s insistence following investigations and allegations leaked to the media. They included findings that the board’s chair had served alcohol in his office and allegations that the vice chair had made false claims against the chair to get his job.

GiftOutline Gift Article