Silver Line extension to open Nov. 15 in time for Thanksgiving travel

After four years of delays, Metro’s Silver Line extension in Northern Virginia will open on Nov. 15, the transit agency announced Monday.
Metro announced the news in a video on social media, where several Metro workers were featured while saying, “We’re ready to welcome you aboard the Silver Line.”
We’re READY to share the Silver ⚪ Line opening date 🚇🎉 https://t.co/oAmcT7vOdI #wmata #yourmetro pic.twitter.com/wtSSGidXwN— Metro (@wmata) October 31, 2022
Metro had publicly pledged to open the line in time for Thanksgiving holiday travel, a goal that will be accomplished after a compromise between Metro and its regulator. The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission last week allowed Metro to use more of its 7000-series trains, which had been ordered out of service for more than a year because of a wheel defect found in several cars during a federal derailment investigation.
The commission has been allowing the phased return of 7000-series cars under a plan that included regular wheel screenings, but Metro ridership has been rising at a rate that transit officials said was outpacing its number of available trains. Metro leaders said they wouldn’t be able to open the extension unless the commission made more trains available. The commission then allowed for the release more cars after Metro provided regulators with a plan that showed they could safely screen more rail cars.
The dispute between the agencies drew involvement from regional elected officials before the commission approved the plan last week.
Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said Thursday he hoped to announce an opening date this week, contingent upon Metro receiving accreditations from the safety commission to open the line. He said Metro workers were finishing minor tasks last week, such as installing missing signs.
“We’re very focused on opening the line for Thanksgiving holiday travel,” Clarke said Thursday during a news conference after the Metro board meeting. “We know how important that is.”
