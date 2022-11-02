Part of Rock Creek Park’s Beach Drive will stay closed to cars year-round

The National Park Service said Wednesday it will keep much of Beach Drive through Rock Creek Park in Washington closed to cars year-round after weighing public opinion on the future of what has become a popular destination for walkers, runners and cyclists during the pandemic.
That view baffled many supporters of preserving the road for people on foot and bikes. After reviewing comments on its plans, the park service announced Wednesday its view had changed. In a statement, the agency said it was safer to keep pedestrians and vehicles separated and that closing the road to cars would create more opportunities for people with disabilities to visit the park.
The debate over Beach Drive mirrors others happening around the country in the pandemic’s third year, as communities weigh what to do with streets that were closed to provide space for recreation or partly turned over to restaurants and cafes for outdoor dining.
“Opening this section of Beach Drive to pedestrians and cyclists has provided our community with increased opportunities for healthy recreation, greater access to nature and outdoor enjoyment,” Rock Creek Park superintendent Julia Washburn said in a statement. “We hope to continue seeing you all on Beach Drive and ask for your help as we work to protect sensitive habitat surrounding the road.”
While keeping the road closed had many supporters — including D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and members of the D.C. Council — some nearby residents said it would worsen traffic on nearby residential streets. The park service said it worked with the District Department of Transportation and concluded traffic effects would be minimal.
The park service said it is still concerned about the effects more visitors could have on natural resources, but that it would address them by monitoring for unofficial trails and encouraging visitors to stick to marked paths.
The five miles of road that will remain closed include Bingham Drive and Sherrill Drive, in addition to three sections of Beach Drive. A middle section of Beach Drive will remain open for vehicles to access parking lots and picnic areas, the park service said.
Transportation, commuting and the pandemic
Your memories: Dulles is turning 60. Tell us your most memorable experience.
Metro: Silver Line extension to open Nov. 15 in time for Thanksgiving travel
Air travel: How the industry went from life support to record earnings in two years
Development: Suburb approves 30-year plan for denser development
EV chargers: New stations to dot highways beginning next year