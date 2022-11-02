Silver Line gives Metro, Dulles Airport optimism for new passengers

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The black tape covering signs at Dulles International Airport that point to its new Metro station were removed this week as workers complete their final tasks to open the long-awaited Silver Line extension in less than two weeks. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight A giant banner heralding the train stop was placed in a well-traveled spot that passengers will see as they walk between the Metro station and airport terminals: “No bus, no fuss, single train service between Dulles International Airport and Washington D.C.,” it said. “Welcome aboard.”

Officials with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which operates Dulles and oversaw construction of the $3 billion extension, and Metro, the agency that will operate the Silver Line, provided a tour Wednesday of the 11.5-mile extension through Northern Virginia. It will begin carrying customers Nov. 15, a milestone decades in the making that is four years overdue. The tour came one day after the transit agency’s first full day of increased fare evasion enforcement, which brought five citations after years of Metro mostly ignoring the offense.

Metro and the airports authority see the Silver Line as a significant boost for regional rail and air travel, which have faced pandemic-related problems and staffing shortages. While airline passenger counts have mostly rebounded as some carriers report record revenue, transit agencies like Metro have lost thousands of fare-paying passengers amid a shift to telework. Metro leaders hope their rebound will follow, pinning hopes on the Silver Line and returning more suspended rail cars.

“This has been a generational dream long before I certainly was here at this role,” Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said Wednesday, about three months into his post, “and we just really look forward to welcoming people.”

Clarke said he expects steady passenger growth on Metrorail from residents moving into apartment towers and condominium complexes along the tech corridor, and didn’t voice concern that remote work policies could dampen usage of a rail line constructed with expectations of trains filled with office workers commuting five days a week. Commuters who are part of shifting travel patterns that have emerged since the pandemic will still rely on Metro, Clarke said.

As he stood on the train platform of the Dulles station overlooking the airport terminal, he described the airport as the central destination for riders along the extension. He also said people living in developments like Loudoun Station, where hundreds of new homes were built, will rely on the Ashburn station to get to stores, events and workplaces in Tysons and elsewhere.

“This is not only going to help people today. The future growth along this corridor is just going to be amazing to watch come together,” Clarke said. “And it’s all based, as usual around this region: Where Metro is, is where people want to live, work and play.”

Outside the Ashburn station, the soon-to-be final stop on the Silver Line, workers on Wednesday were still smoothing out concrete that forms a walkway to the Loudoun Station development and the shops and movie theater nearby. The walkways featured gleaming white ceilings while the roof of the new station has a gray, white and clear-glass pattern of panels that evoke the brutalist architecture and ceilings of Metro’s older stations.

During a ride from Ashburn to Dulles, trees with red, yellow and green leaves on undeveloped land stood next to massive technology warehouses and office complexes. The train platform at the Dulles station provided a clear view of the airport terminal while the indoor walkway between the terminal and station had new signs pointing passengers toward baggage claim. A Metro video announcing the Silver Line’s opening date played repeatedly on a television screen.

John E. “Jack” Potter, airports authority chief executive, said Dulles expects “strong” usage of “several thousand” passengers a day through the Metro station, which is a five-minute walk to baggage claim via an underground corridor.

In baggage claim, Sophia Sevilla, 20, of Baltimore, who had just returned from Miami, said she wasn’t aware of the new station opening soon but said it would be a welcome amenity.

“It would be really convenient because a lot of people don’t want to waste like $50 on an Uber and gas is super expensive,” she said.

New Silver Line riders are one part of Metro’s strategy to combat a nearly $150 million funding gap it faces next year amid a steep drop in fare revenue and dwindling federal coronavirus aid. Another strategy is reducing the number of nonpaying riders on the rail and bus systems — a problem that has worsened since the pandemic began, but that was mostly ignored until Tuesday, when Metro Transit Police began stepped-up enforcement.

During the first full day of renewed enforcement, transit police issued five citations for failure to pay fares, officials said.

The transit agency estimates it is losing more than $40 million a year in direct fare revenue, while also worrying that frequent evasion offenses are driving fare-paying passengers away. Past enforcement tactics have come under criticism by some Black residents in the District, who say police were targeting stations disproportionately used by Black passengers, making unnecessary stops and using excessive force for minor incidents. In 2018, the D.C. Council decriminalized the offense, making it punishable only through fines.

While enforcement continued in Maryland and Virginia, the number of citations issued in the two states fell precipitously in recent years.

Of the five citations issued Tuesday, four were in Arlington’s Pentagon City neighborhood and one was at the Morgan Boulevard station in Prince George’s County. Officers also issued 18 warnings, Metro spokeswoman Sherri Ly said. Clarke has said transit police are not aiming to issue tickets, but to warn and inform violators.

Police also made two arrests for unlawful entry, at the District’s Gallery Place station and at Pentagon City, according to transit police records. Other details weren’t immediately available Wednesday.

Ly said the presence of officers working at Pentagon City deterred a “number” of people from skipping over fare gates.

“We continue to provide enforcement through the normal course of duty and with high visibility at various stations systemwide,” Ly said in a statement.

As the transit system boosts enforcement, it’s simultaneously increasing train frequencies as Metro begins a phased return of its suspended series of rail cars after suffering through a year-long shortage.

Metro is slowly returning its 7000-series rail cars after the rail system’s regulator suspended them following a wheel safety issue discovered in several cars. The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission has allowed Metro to slowly reincorporate more cars that receive inspections every four days.

The safety commission last week allowed Metro to reinstate hundreds more rail cars and gave Metro benchmarks in the coming months that would allow the transit agency to reincorporate its entire suspended fleet. Clarke said Metro is focused on deploying those trains first to six stations reopening Sunday south of Reagan National Airport that have been closed for weeks.

Metro officials estimated that trains on the new Silver Line extension will operate every 15 minutes.

Crews are continuing to work through a list of minor tasks to receive a safety certification from the safety commission, Clarke said. Information tech workers are acquiring software while signal circuits still need some fine-tuning. The agency also is resolving wiring issues that are causing inconsistencies with emergency lights. The safety commission has said Metro cannot operate the Silver Line without the certification.

Clarke said both agencies have been working collaboratively to make sure the new line is certified before Nov. 15.

“The team is fully confident we’ll have those done,” he said. “Everyone’s doing the same thing. We want the safest, reliable system out there.”

