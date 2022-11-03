Metro charts course to bring rail service back to normal

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

By early next month, transit customers should notice Metrorail wait times decrease significantly for the first time in more than a year, followed by another drop in the spring, Metro officials said Thursday as they released a plan for boosting service to pre-pandemic levels.

The announcement came after last week's compromise between Metro and the regulatory Washington Metrorail Safety Commission over the use of the transit agency's troubled 7000-series rail cars. Transit officials mapped out how Metro could end a train shortage that has created long waits and led to overcrowding on some trains.

“The return of the 7K fleet has been over a year in the making, and we thank our customers for their patience as we return the fleet into service,” Metro Chief Operating Officer Brian Dwyer said Thursday during a Metro board committee meeting. “Metro is looking forward to providing customers the rail service they deserve.”

Metro’s 7000-series cars are its newest model, making up nearly 60 percent of the transit agency’s fleet until a National Transportation Safety Board investigation into a derailment found unsafe wheel movements, leading to its suspension. Metro is planning for the return of the entire series to boost its pandemic-era recovery, saying more cars will increase train frequencies and lure back riders turned off by long waits.

The safety commission in recent months has allowed Metro to phase some cars into service under a plan that requires wheel inspections every four days. But as more people return to offices and the transit agency’s need for rail cars grows during the opening of the six-station Silver Line extension, Metro said its need for cars exceeded the number the safety commission reinstated.

That contention sparked a public dispute between the agencies that resulted in the commission allowing Metro to add more cars. The commission also laid out steps Metro must take to get the entire series back on its tracks.

Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said the first priority will be to deploy enough cars to service six stations south of Reagan National Airport that will reopen Sunday after a construction project. The following week, Metro will need to route more trains to the 11.5 mile Silver Line extension in Northern Virginia. The $3 billion project is scheduled to open Nov. 15.

More cars will be sent to the Red Line one week later to alleviate weekday rush-hour overcrowding, Dwyer said. By about Dec. 5, wait times on the Red Line should drop from 10 minutes to eight minutes, he said.

Two days after Christmas, waits should decrease to six minutes on the Red Line, while waits on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines will drop from 15 minutes to 12 minutes, according to Metro’s plan.

Green Line trains arrive more frequently, every eight minutes, because the line received the first batch of returning 7000-series trains, which carry eight cars instead of six.

Despite increased train frequencies in the coming weeks, it won’t be until at least May that riders experience pre-pandemic wait intervals. At that time, the Yellow Line will reopen after an eight-month shutdown for repairs to a bridge and tunnel outside L’Enfant Plaza. That month also coincides with a “labor pick” of shifts by operators according to seniority, a process governed by Metro’s contract with union officials that should make more operators available, Dwyer said.

The timeline of service improvements Metro presented Thursday is contingent on benchmarks the safety commission set to ensure the wheel defect hasn’t resurfaced. Since Metro began returning 7000-series cars, no passenger cars have failed an inspection.

Metro’s plans also include boosting Metrobus service, which returned to pre-pandemic service levels in September 2021 but has been hampered by staffing shortages. Transit officials said they plan to increase bus frequency during peak hours on four routes and increase off-peak frequencies on another.

The bus system’s pool of operators shrinks through attrition by about 25 operators each month, officials said. Part of the reason for a continual deficit is the transfer of about 71 operators every two months to the Metrorail side of operations, which is considered a promotion.

“Even though service on paper is at restored levels, we are experiencing a shortage of approximately 100 bus operators,” Dwyer said. “This shortage does cause missed trips and causes some unreliable service for our customers.”

The transit agency said it is focused on hiring new bus operators by reducing education requirements, offering signing bonuses and bringing back retirees. Transit leaders said they plan to recruit 475 bus operators next year.

Metro board member Sarah Kline asked Thursday whether such a large recruitment goal was achievable.

“These figures are very interesting because they just highlight the scope of the challenge that we’re facing, and losing 25 operators a month for many different reasons is significant,” she said. “Is it reasonable to expect that we’ll be able to recruit 475?”

Dwyer responded that he hopes Metro will surpass that goal, outlining efforts recruiters are undertaking, including a recent event at a Washington Commanders football game.

Also Thursday, the Metro board unanimously named acting inspector general Rene Febles to the position full time. Febles’s term will last three years. He had served as the office’s lead investigator under Inspector General Geoffrey Cherrington.

Cherrington’s contract was not renewed in March, a decision that board members never publicly explained. He had advocated for increased autonomy and independence from members of Congress, saying his office needed to be free from the influence of top leaders like inspectors general at federal agencies.

