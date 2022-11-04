D.C. bike lane plan splits residents, businesses as city’s network grows

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A proposed 2.7-mile bike lane on Connecticut Avenue NW is pitting some residents and business owners against bicycle advocates as the District advances plans intended to boost bike safety at the expense of vehicle lanes and parking. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The $4.6 million project, spearheaded by Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), would include a northbound and southbound bike lane along a corridor that carries 32,000 cars daily. It would cut lane capacity for vehicles in half during the peak direction of rush-hour travel and significantly reduce parking availability.

As D.C. embarks on plans to add 30 more miles of protected bike lanes citywide by 2025, it’s facing growing resistance from residents who worry the lanes will make driving and parking more challenging. The projects are focused on connecting to neighborhoods in each ward and are key to the city’s multimodal transportation plans, which include more bike lanes spanning beyond the downtown core.

The Connecticut Avenue project is designed to fill a gap in D.C.’s growing network of protected bike lanes and facilitate bike commuting between upper Northwest and downtown. Plans call for a corridor with less vehicle traffic and better access for pedestrians, bicyclists and transit users. About 100 bicyclists use segments of the route daily, according to project documents.

Supporters say the lanes — stretching from Calvert Street NW in Woodley Park to Legation Street NW in Chevy Chase — would be a key piece of infrastructure to provide a safe route for cyclists, encourage more bike travel and help the city reach environmental goals. But some Connecticut Avenue residents and business owners say the lanes would create hazards for pedestrians, exacerbate a parking shortage in commercial districts and send more traffic onto neighborhood roads.

“Why are we doing all this for the benefit of 100 or so people and inconveniencing and making lives very difficult for over 32,000 people?” said Gary Stevens, a retired lawyer and longtime resident of the Forest Hill neighborhood. “It just seems crazy.”

A petition signed by more than 2,000 people asks Bowser to cancel the project, calling it “a radical restructuring of Connecticut Avenue that will damage it, and the neighborhoods surrounding it, irreparably.” Residents and businesses have placed “Stop Conn Ave Bike Plan” signs and distributed pamphlets indicating the changes would result in thousands more cars onto side streets.

Because travel capacity would drop, city officials estimate as many as 7,000 vehicles would divert to other routes, including Broad Branch Road NW to the east, and Reno Road NW and Wisconsin and Massachusetts avenues NW to the west. Those routes could handle the spillover traffic, city transportation officials say.

The project, which is in the planning phase and not expected to go to construction for at least a year, is the latest bike lane plan to ignite debates on neighborhood listservs and social media. It follows small protests in recent months over similar projects in Columbia Heights, Capitol Hill, Dupont Circle and the K Street NW corridor.

Anti-bike-lane groups have sprung up in recent months, including the D.C. Coalition on DDOT Bike Plans, whose leaders say is made up of residents “fed up” with a powerful bike lobby and the city’s decisions to put bike lanes where they aren’t wanted.

The District Department of Transportation’s proposal would reduce to four the number of travel lanes in the corridor, then a protected bike lane would be added in each direction with parking and loading zones removed on one side. More than 300 parking spaces would be eliminated, according to a DDOT analysis.

DDOT said it is listening to concerns — mostly about disruptions to parking, traffic and loading zones — and plans to incorporate the responses into each proposal. The Connecticut Avenue project also would include new left- and right-turn lanes at some intersections, the relocation of bus stops to safer spots, pedestrian refuge islands, curb extensions and the prohibition of right turns on red lights. It is expected to advance to the design phase in the spring.

The changes would be the latest shift in the corridor. This past spring, the city removed reversible rush-hour lanes between the Woodley Park and Chevy Chase neighborhoods, which had been a source of confusion for drivers. When those lanes were in place, rush-hour drivers had four lanes of travel in the peak direction. Three lanes are now available during rush, dropping to two if bike lanes are added. The city also reduced the speed limit from 30 mph to 25 mph.

DDOT Director Everett Lott called protected bike lanes “a top priority” for the agency. The Connecticut Avenue project, he said, would provide “increased system reliability, improved accessibility, congestion management, affordable travel options, and, most importantly, safety.”

Transportation officials say the bike lane is in line with the city’s goal to reduce traffic fatalities. The city has seen a rise in fatal traffic crashes in recent years, including three cyclists killed this year.

Bob Kotchenreuther, who runs the Cleveland Park Valet dry cleaners in a busy commercial area along Connecticut Avenue, said parking is so challenging he sometimes brings clothes out to customers who can’t find parking. After 40 years of business — and coming amid a pandemic that cut nearly half his business — Kotchenreuther said he fears the removal of parking would be another major blow.

“Who is going to carry their dry cleaning on a bicycle on Connecticut Avenue at rush hour on a Friday night? It’s not going to happen,” Kotchenreuther said. “Who’s going to pick up the vacuum cleaner from my friend up the street on a bicycle? Not going to happen.”

Longtime resident Mark Rosenman has collected about three-dozen signatures from businesses in one block of Cleveland Park. He said small businesses have made it clear that parking is essential to their success.

Liz Winchell, who owns the All Fired Up studio a few storefronts away from Kotchenreuther’s, said the lack of parking has been a problem since her business opened in 2004. Although customers come by all modes of transportation, including the Metro station a few steps away, she said many families with children drive for pottery, painting and mosaics lessons, or summer camps and special events. The first question people often ask when booking an event, she said, is “what’s the parking situation like?”

“The city has clearly stated the vision for D.C. to have bike lanes and it’s happening whether people like it or not. But they are not looking holistically at the situation,” she said. “Have bike lanes, but put them in places that are safe and don’t contribute to the already problematic flow of traffic.”

The four Advisory Neighborhood Commissions that cover the corridor passed resolutions in support of the bike lanes. Ward 3 D.C. Council member Mary M. Cheh (D) also supports the plan. The Washington Area Bicyclist Association is among groups pushing back on the opposition, while some residents are distributing signs indicating the project will boost safety.

“There’s no safe way to ride right now in this part of the city,” said Josh Rising, a cyclist and founder of the Ward 3 Bicycle Advocates. The proposal would bring the first major protected bike lane to the city’s most affluent ward, which currently has two blocks of protected bike lanes in front of a private school off Wisconsin Avenue NW.

DDOT is also planning for bike lanes in other portions of Ward 3, including along Arizona Avenue NW, Western Avenue NW, and at Tunlaw Road and New Mexico Avenue NW, from Calvert Street to Nebraska Avenue NW.

Cheh said the goal is to create a larger network of bike lanes in the city outside downtown. She said she isn’t surprised about pushback over parking availability — a primary concern in projects citywide — adding that she is confident the city can work with residents to find solutions.

“DDOT has to work with them and see how we can get both the benefits of having the bike lane and not be too intrusive into loading spots or parking spots. A sensible arrangement can be worked out,” she said. “But ultimately, we want to have many more miles of protected bike lanes.”

DDOT said it will consider strategies such as reducing maximum parking times in some locations to 30 or 60 minutes, which would increase parking turnover. The city also will study possible pickup and drop-off zones on adjacent side streets.

Lee Mayer, a Chevy Chase resident and cyclist, said he supports bike infrastructure improvements but questions having cycle tracks along Connecticut Avenue and other major thoroughfares. He and his wife have lived in Chevy Chase since 1985, and now retired, are worried they won’t be able to find parking near restaurants and their pharmacy.

Mayer learned about the project in the spring, four months after Bowser announced the city was moving the project forward. He said the city advanced the project during the pandemic, when residents were unable to meet with local leaders and weren’t following the issue closely.

“We are not against bike lanes,” he said. “There are a lot of places where they can be put and make sense. But Connecticut Avenue is just too busy a street for bike lanes."

