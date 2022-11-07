Overturned truck closes Beltway’s inner-loop lanes in Montgomery County

Lanes on the Beltway’s inner loop were closed Monday afternoon in Montgomery County after a truck overturned, officials said.
Traffic on the inner loop was being diverted to University Boulevard and motorists were advised to take alternate routes.
Delays extended to the Interstate 270 interchange. The Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management said the lanes could be closed for an extended period.
OVERTURNED CEMENT TRUCK CLOSES THE BELTWAY: #SilverSpring Inner Loop - Eastbound 495 @ 193 University Blvd: 4+ mile delay and growing!! @nbcwashington #BreakingNews #mdtraffic #dctraffic @WTOPtraffic @charlienbc pic.twitter.com/dqNnFIfZC5— ʙʀᴀᴅ ꜰʀᴇɪᴛᴀꜱ (@Chopper4Brad) November 7, 2022
