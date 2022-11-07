The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Overturned truck closes Beltway’s inner-loop lanes in Montgomery County

By
Updated November 7, 2022 at 3:40 p.m. EST|Published November 7, 2022 at 3:15 p.m. EST
An overturned truck on the Beltway on Monday in Montgomery County. (Montgomery County Fire Department)

Lanes on the Beltway’s inner loop were closed Monday afternoon in Montgomery County after a truck overturned, officials said.

The Maryland Department of Transportation said the incident occurred about 2:30 p.m. past the University Boulevard interchange. One vehicle, a cement truck, was involved, authorities said.

Two adults suffered injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, Montgomery County Fire Department spokesman Pete Piringer said.

Traffic on the inner loop was being diverted to University Boulevard and motorists were advised to take alternate routes.

Delays extended to the Interstate 270 interchange. The Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management said the lanes could be closed for an extended period.

