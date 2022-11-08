The Silver Line to Dulles is opening Nov. 15. Here’s what to know.

It includes a stop at Dulles International Airport, something regional travelers, airport officials and business leaders have desired for decades. The line includes five other stations and forms the spine for a burgeoning Northern Virginia tech corridor.

The Silver Line extension is the largest expansion of the Metrorail system in eight years and will bring regional rail service about 28 miles west of Washington into Loudoun County.

While four years behind schedule, the $3 billion project will bring the first rail connections between the Washington region’s largest economic powerhouses — downtown D.C. and Tysons — the area’s international airport and the nation’s wealthiest county.

The first passenger train to serve the new corridor will depart the Ashburn station at 1:54 p.m. on Nov. 15. The first full-length westbound trip will depart the Downtown Largo station at 12:51 p.m., arriving at Wiehle-Reston East at 2:02 p.m. before servicing the new stations.