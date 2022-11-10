New section of 66 Express Lanes outside the Beltway to open Nov. 19

Another section of the 66 Express Lanes outside the Beltway will open to traffic as early as next week, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced Thursday, and the entire 22.5-mile system will be fully open by the end of the month.
The westernmost section, about nine miles from Route 29 in Gainesville to Route 28 in Centreville, opened in September. Officials said they hoped the phased opening would give drivers traveling through the busy commuter route a taste of the new tolling system, and time to adjust to new traffic patterns in the corridor.
The new lanes stretch from the Beltway interchange in Fairfax to Gainesville in Prince William County. The $3.7 billion widening project has been under construction for five years, and officials said work will continue through next year on some interchange improvements and a bike and pedestrian path.
High-occupancy vehicle rules will change along the corridor when the entire system of toll lanes opens. Vehicles will need to have three occupants to qualify for the free ride starting Dec. 5, VDOT said. That rule will apply across the I-66 corridor from the D.C. line to Gainesville. Currently, vehicles are required to have two or more occupants to qualify as HOV on I-66.
The project keeps three general-purpose lanes eastbound and westbound, adding two HOT lanes in each direction. Those lanes will connect with 10 miles of rush-hour, peak-direction toll lanes that opened in December 2017 between the Beltway and the District.
The toll system is a 24-hour operation, and has a dynamic pricing system, with tolls that rise and fall based on traffic conditions. It is the latest addition to Virginia’s growing network of express lanes, which after next week will have more than 80 miles.
Transportation, commuting and the pandemic
