Gridlock

Northbound lanes of Baltimore-Washington Parkway blocked

November 10, 2022 at 6:49 a.m. EST

Officials said drivers should expect an extended closure Thursday morning of the northbound lanes on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Maryland after a crash.

Authorities reported a “crash with injury,” but it was not immediately known how seriously anyone was hurt. The crash happened near MD 175, and traffic is being diverted to MD Route 32, according to transportation officials.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

