Northbound lanes of Baltimore-Washington Parkway blocked

Officials said drivers should expect an extended closure Thursday morning of the northbound lanes on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Maryland after a crash.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
UPDATE: Crash with Injury. MD-295 NB before MD-175. Anne Arundel County, MD. All lanes are blocked. Traffic is diverted to MD-32. Delays begin near MD-32. Southbound rubbernecking delays begin near MD-100.— MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) November 10, 2022
