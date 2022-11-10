Silver Line extension is certified before service begins Tuesday

The regulatory agency in charge of Metrorail safety certified the new Silver Line extension in Northern Virginia on Thursday as safe to operate, five days before passenger service is slated to start, giving Metro the final permission it needed before opening day.
“The opening date for the line is an operational decision that is made by Metrorail that may occur at any point after Metrorail completed the necessary safety certification steps and the [safety commission] concurred that those steps to provide for the safety of riders, workers and first responders were completed by Metrorail,” the safety commission said in a statement.
The $3 billion, 11.5-mile project has been delayed four years because of construction setbacks and other developments, but transit officials said their close collaboration with the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission helped facilitate the process.
Based on Metrorail completing the necessary safety mitigations this week that WMATA had identified as required to mitigate known hazards to ensure the safety of riders, workers & first responders, the WMSC today concurred on Metrorail’s safety certification of Silver Line Phase 2 pic.twitter.com/yMXLEdO4Gt— Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (@MetrorailSafety) November 10, 2022
The extension will complete a 23-mile line stretching from the Wiehle-Reston East Metro station in Fairfax County to Ashburn. The new stations include three stops in Loudoun County, the county’s first connections to Metro, including a station at Dulles International Airport. Trains are expected to run every 15 minutes, with wait times decreasing as Metro gradually adds trains over six months.
The safety commission’s approval comes after soured relations between both agencies last month, when Metro publicly aired frustrations over the pace at which the safety commission was reinstating several hundred suspended rail cars. The cars have been held from service for more than a year because of a wheel defect found during a federal investigation into a derailment.
Metro officials at the time said ridership increases in recent months — coupled with the expected opening of the Silver Line extension — had exacerbated the transit agency’s rail car shortage. The transit agency asked that all 748 suspended cars to be reinstated, a move the safety commission rejected.
The dispute led to a joint meeting between the agencies and Virginia Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine, both Democrats, who urged the agencies to cooperate to get the Silver Line opened. In days, the agencies reached a compromise in which Metro was allowed to use hundreds more cars, while the commission also laid out a path for Metro to restore its entire 7000-series fleet.
The additional cars allowed Metro to provide the public with a date for the Silver Line extension’s opening.
Metro has said the first train filled with passengers will leave the Ashburn station toward the District about 2 p.m. Tuesday. Passengers at the new stations will be handed commemorative pennants, while Metro, Fairfax County, Loudoun County and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which oversaw the project, will hold ceremonies to christen the new segment.
